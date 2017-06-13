17 free things to do at the Rocky Show

THE Rockhampton Show has far too many fun things to do to list them all.
But, did you know there are plenty of fun things to do that don't cost a cent, once you're inside the showgrounds.
Here's our top 17 things you should check out at the show, which begins tomorrow and runs to Friday.
- 1. Bubblemuffin kids healthy cooking club - Robert Schwarten Pavillion
- 2. Kangagang Aussie music shows and workshops - Robert Schwarten Pavillion
- 3. Street Science shows and workshops - Robert Schwarten Pavillion
- 4. Virtual Reality farming experiences - Robert Schwarten Pavillion
- 5. Great Barrier Reef interactive learning centre - Robert Schwarten Pavillion
- 6. RSPCA Emu Van - Robert Schwarten Pavillion
- 7. #Agsperts Trail - Starts in Robert Schwarten Pavillion
- 8. Make a sprout head - Agricultural Hall
- 9. Dig for potatoes - Agricultural Hall.
- 10. Milking demonstrations, alpaca presentations, mini mania - Agricultural Hall.
- 11. Colouring-in competition - Robert Schwarten Pavilion and Agricultural Hall.
- 12. Vintage dairy - McCamley Hall.
- 13. Lapidary demonstration - James Lawrence Pavilion.
- 14. Luke's Reptile Kingdom - Exhibition Pavilion.
- 15. Animal Farm - Exhibition Pavilion.
- 16. Racing pigs - Exhibition Pavilion.
- 17. BJ Horsemanship trick riding - Centre ring and woodchop arena.