1700 Rocky jobs a step closer as Adani secures mine finance

AFTER being under a cloud for months, Rockhampton's 1700 Adani jobs are now clearly on the horizon.

Finance for the Carmichael coal mine is now in place, in a significant step forward for the project.

Karan Adani, the son of company boss Gautam Adani, said the company remained "100% committed” to Queensland.

However, the Galilee Basin project hinges on the company securing finance for the rail line.

Northern Australia minister Senator Matthew Canavan praised the company's patience.

"They have at times suffered from government incompetency, including at a federal level ... they've suffered from deceit at a state level ... but they've got resilience,” he said.

"I'm confident this project will help build not just North Queensland but our nation.

"There will be more direct mining jobs in Rockhampton and there will be flow on benefits to support services right around central and North Queensland, including many small towns.”

Adani applied to for a Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility loan, but that was vetoed by the State Government in November.

Since then the company has been working to find an investor and even though the mine has now been funded, they have not revealed any details about their backers.

In a statement, Adani said the project had received more than 112 project approvals and also been successful in nine court challenges to get to this stage.

Rockhampton was last year selected as one of the project's FIFO hubs, with 1700 jobs guaranteed for residents in the Local Government Area.

These include 1100 construction and 625 ongoing positions.

Rockhampton mayor Margaret Strelow was quietly positive about the project's progress.

"We are comfortable with where the project is currently at and we're given regular updates by Adani Australia on its progress,” she said.

"We understand there is more work to do in securing finance and government approvals as Adani Australia have explained.”

Rockhampton Regional Council have committed $15.5 million towards the mine's airport.

Townsville was going to meet that cost to make up the $31 million construction cost, but last year reallocated their funds as little movement was made on the project.

There are still several hurdles to overcome before construction could begin on the mine.

These include; Federal Government approval of Adani's proposed water scheme, a land-use challenge by the Wangan and Jagalingou people, and a stop order application by a group of Juru people.