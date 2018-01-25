175 protesting workers reject third Glencore EA

PICKET LINE: Glencore's is fuming after believing it had in-principle support from the unions before its third EA ballot.

PICKET LINE: Glencore's is fuming after believing it had in-principle support from the unions before its third EA ballot. Contributed

IT HAS been 197 days since about 175 Oaky North protesting miners were at work --- and today they voted to stay where they are, at the picket line.

It was the third time mine owner Glencore had tabled an enterprise agreement for workers, and the company was hopeful of an outcome this time, but the agreement was again rejected by workers, 164 to 11.

It puts Glencore and the Construction, Forestry, Mining and Energy Union back at the negotiating table.

A Glencore spokesman told The Daily Mercury the company was disappointed with the outcome.

"On 10 January, in the presence of Fair Work Commission Deputy President Asbury, the CFMEU national, state and local executives reached an agreement in principle with Glencore on a new Oaky North Enterprise Agreement," he said.

"On 12 January, Deputy President Asbury strongly recommended that employees accept the proposed EA.

"The latest vote marks the third time that these employees have voted down a proposed Enterprise Agreement, this time ignoring the 'in principle' position reached by the CFMEU leadership."

But CFMEU mining and energy Queensland president Stephen Smyth denies that. He said on Tuesday that Glencore's comments about the union's endorsement were "incorrect and clearly is disingenuous".

Despite mediation before the Fair Work Commission and a meeting of Glencore and senior officials of the CFMEU, the workers believe the proposed new agreement fell short, according to Mr Symth.

"For our members, this has never been about money. At the beginning of this dispute, they proposed a continuation of their previous agreement without any wage increases - which was rejected by Glencore.

"This has always been about drawing a line in the sand on hard fought for conditions - conditions that were traded through previous enterprise agreements.

"It is disappointing that this bitter and protracted dispute will continue."

The Glencore spokesperson said Oaky North, along with the Oaky Creek Coal Handling facility was the only CFMEU lodge in New South Wales and Queensland not to accept a new EA in the past 12 months.

And while negotiations continue on how to settle the dispute, the 175 workers will continue to be paid by the CFMEU and Glencore to sit at the picket line just outside of the small town of Tieri.