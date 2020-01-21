$1.7M pathway links the Capricorn Coast

A NEW cycling pathway connecting both ends of the Capricorn Coast has reached completion, with Livingstone Shire Mayor Bill Ludwig dubbing it a “milestone achievement”.

Following the unveiling of plans in 2016 to develop the 2.5-metre wide path, the project has since gone full steam ahead to improve the region’s cycle infrastructure.

The project was announced as part of a joint funding scheme between the Queensland Government and Livingstone Shire Council, with a massive $1.7 million invested under the Cycle Network’s Local Government Grants Program.

Covering nearly 3km of ground, the shared pathway links Statue Bay, Rosslyn Bay and Kemp Beach.

The development reaches as far as Mulambin Beach, connecting with existing infrastructure to the south of Statue Bay, continuing along the western verge of Scenic Highway to The Bluff National Park.

The pathway’s completion is part of a wider initiative to inspire a healthy and active lifestyle among cyclists and pedestrians, and reduce traffic congestion.

Mayor Ludwig said the works were only the beginning of a larger vision to expand the ease of connectivity throughout the coast.

“Council’s long-term goal is to progressively connect Yeppoon through to Emu Park and Zilzie in stages via the shared path network,” he said.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga reiterated Mayor Ludwig’s sentiment, saying the new pathway offered a great opportunity for residents and visitors to discover the region.

“Families can enjoy the outdoors and make use of these fantastic recreational links that offer a great way to explore the beautiful Capricorn Coast while also focusing on road safety,” Ms Lauga said.