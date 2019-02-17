Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A teenage girl has been wounded at a house in Wynnum
A teenage girl has been wounded at a house in Wynnum
Crime

Girl, 17, stabbed in face and neck

17th Feb 2019 9:13 AM

A teenage girl has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after being stabbed several times at a home on Brisbaneâ€™s bayside.

Police are investigating the incident in which the 17-year-old girl sustained a number of wounds to her face and neck.

Officers were called to a unit complex on Elmsworth St at Wynnum just before 5am following reports of a disturbance.

The girl was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition.

A 37-year-old woman who was present at the unit is helping police with inquiries.

arrest injuries stabbing wynnum

Top Stories

    Natural disasters deliver storm surge for Premier

    premium_icon Natural disasters deliver storm surge for Premier

    Politics Annastacia Palaszczuk’s performance during the summer of fire and floods has helped her increase her lead over Deb Frecklington.

    Mum diagnosed with melanoma after joining in awareness event

    premium_icon Mum diagnosed with melanoma after joining in awareness event

    Health 'I am hyper aware now that I have to put sunscreen on'

    Adani will not back down from finch review findings

    premium_icon Adani will not back down from finch review findings

    News Adani CEO Lucas Dow will not accept the findings of the finch review

    Family can't believed they escaped this crash unharmed

    premium_icon Family can't believed they escaped this crash unharmed

    News Men speeding in a stolen car crashed into this family's SUV