Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Woman in fear of domestic abuse
Woman in fear of domestic abuse
Crime

18-month sentence for contravening a domestic violence order

Jack Evans
2nd Jun 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A ROCKHAMPTON bobcat operator was handed an 18-month sentence for attempting to pervert the course of justice and contravening a domestic violence order.

The man was given immediate parole eligibility with a condition of supervision.

The man pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton District Court on the charge that while serving time for other charges, he tried on multiple occasions to convince the victim of his previous domestic violence assaults to withdraw her statements against him.

While deliberating his sentence, Judge Michael Burnett considered that the offender had a bad history of repeat offending while also considering a written letter in support of the offender from an ex-long-term partner and the aggrieved, with whom he had three children with.

Judge Burnett said he did not see it fit the offender be released into the community without supervision as a condition. The offender had already been in prison for three years both on remand and serving time for other offences.

contravene a domestic violence order domestic violence order rockhampton district court
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Boaties mark 250th anniversary of Captain Cook’s trip

        premium_icon Boaties mark 250th anniversary of Captain Cook’s trip

        News In 1770, Cptn Cook sailed into Keppel Bay and anchored overnight between North Keppel Island and Yeppoon.

        Two CQ fever clinics to close from today and tomorrow

        premium_icon Two CQ fever clinics to close from today and tomorrow

        Health More than 500 people have been tested at Blackwater, all with negative results

        One tonne water pod falls on young child at rural property

        premium_icon One tonne water pod falls on young child at rural property

        News He was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious condition

        Ingenious way CQ restaurant is connecting with its community

        premium_icon Ingenious way CQ restaurant is connecting with its community

        Food & Entertainment Tsuruya Japanese Restaurant is offering takeaway amid the current restrictions.