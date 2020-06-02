18-month sentence for contravening a domestic violence order

A ROCKHAMPTON bobcat operator was handed an 18-month sentence for attempting to pervert the course of justice and contravening a domestic violence order.

The man was given immediate parole eligibility with a condition of supervision.

The man pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton District Court on the charge that while serving time for other charges, he tried on multiple occasions to convince the victim of his previous domestic violence assaults to withdraw her statements against him.

While deliberating his sentence, Judge Michael Burnett considered that the offender had a bad history of repeat offending while also considering a written letter in support of the offender from an ex-long-term partner and the aggrieved, with whom he had three children with.

Judge Burnett said he did not see it fit the offender be released into the community without supervision as a condition. The offender had already been in prison for three years both on remand and serving time for other offences.