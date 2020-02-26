18 rounds of ammunition found at Yeppoon home

Police found 18 rounds of ammunition at Cody Jay Pym’s Yeppoon residence last month.

Police found 18 rounds of ammunition at Cody Jay Pym’s Yeppoon residence last month.

A YEPPOON man caught with 18 rounds of ammunition at his home has been fined.

Cody Jay Pym, 22, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to possessing ammunition without authority.

The court heard that on January 17 police attended a Tanby Rd residence in relation to a disturbance.

Police Prosecutor Senior Constable Shaun Janes said after arriving, police were told that a man had discharged a firearm to scare a family member.

Officers searched Pym’s residence where under a lounge they found a box of mixed ammunition.

The court heard that Pym was not the holder of a current weapon’s licence and that he’d previously been fined for possessing explosives.

Representing himself in court, Pym told Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale the claim of a firearm being shot was false.

“The ammunition that they (police) found did belong to the gun they had apparently been looking for,” Pym said.

“That (ammunition) just happened to be underneath the couch.”

Snr Const James said he could not take any issue with what Pym had said.

For the ammunition offence, Pym was fined $400.

He was further fined $250 for a contravening police requirement charge which he pleaded guilty to.

A forfeiture order was issued for the ammunition.