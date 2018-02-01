18-year-old's hammer revenge on ex-partner

ATTACKER: Brittany Lee Finn received a jail sentence for burglary with intent to commit an indictable offence and assault occasioning bodily harm.

AN 18-YEAR-OLD Yeppoon woman who broke into her former boyfriend's house, smashed walls and doors with a hammer before going after him with the weapon has received a suspended jail sentence.

Brittany Lee Finn pleaded guilty on Monday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to charges in relation to Sunday night's offences including burglary with the intent to commit an indictable offence and assault occasioning bodily harm.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox told the court on Monday the victim had contacted Finn earlier that day to advise her he had found her bank card at his house. He said Finn gained entry to his house at 11.30pm via a window in the garage and smashed doors and walls with a hammer before being approached by the victim.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke adjourned the matter two days to consider an appropriate sentence.

Yesterday, he ordered Finn to a nine-month head sentence prison term, wholly suspended and operational for 18 months.

"Your behaviour was outrageous," Mr Clarke said.

The court heard on Monday that Finn struck the victim on the back with the handle end of the hammer and he then attempted to restrain her.

They struggled until they were outside and she was lying on the stairs when she pushed him in the face and into the garage door.

Mr Fox said the victim then sat on Finn until police arrived.