$180 relief funding for losing home in Cobraball bushfire

Luke Nixon (centre) talks about plans to rebuild his home which was destroyed by last November's Cobraball bushfires with Crs Adam Belot and Pat Eastwood.

LUKE and Tegan Nixon lost their home in last November’s Cobraball bushfire disaster and they have received $180 in government relief since.

They say the relevant authorities have told them that’s all they are entitled to.

“We went to the (disaster) hub at Yeppoon originally, walked in and the first question we were asked was - are you insured?”,” Mr Nixon said.

“When we said yes, they told us we were entitled to $180 in funding to get us back on our feet.

“Whereas the people who walked in behind us were asked the same question and when they answered ‘no’ they were told they were entitled to $10,000 to get them back on their feet.

“We were already heartbroken as it was to have nothing, like we owned not a thing.

“And we’d paid insurance on homes for the last 15 years, and the people who’d paid nothing got $10,000.”

While the Nixon’s insurance has covered the cost of their rental accommodation since the bushfires, their struggle has been very real.

“The only thing that saved us was the community really,” said Mr Nixon, a cabinet-maker by trade.

“It’s local’s money that has put food on the table for us.

“It’s all the community’s support, no government support.

“Like even getting a rental was hard to find.

“We were sort of stuck with what we could rent because we had no mower and no whipper snipper, so we had to wait to find a unit.”

To rub salt into the wounds, Mr Nixon said to rebuild their Preston Rd home now and meet the new building standards post bushfires, they were looking at a 10 per cent, or $40,000, rise in costs.

The couple hopes to have their new house built and ready to move into by November but they also have to pay rates on the block which they have not occupied for 12 months.

Livingstone Shire councillors Adam Belot and Pat Eastwood met with Mr Nixon on Wednesday and came away convinced that governments need to do more.

Cr Belot said he believed the Queensland Government should come to the party in the same way that its southern counterparts did.

The NSW Government decided it would foot the bill for this quarter’s rates as part of its response to the bushfire crisis.

Cr Belot said he had personally written to Keppel MP Brittany Lauga about the issue and he would also raise it at next week's council meeting seeking support for a formal approach from Livingstone to the State Government.

Luke and Tegan Nixon lost their home in the Cobraball fires last November.

“People like Luke have been limited in what relief funding they can access because they’re not businesses, they don’t come under Category C or D, and even with the insurance we can see that they’re still significantly out of pocket,” Cr Belot said.

“And when we see a neighbouring state, in NSW, having enacted support by way of rates relief, Queensland needs to lift the bar and we don’t want to short-change the local government which stills needs the rates money to provide the basic services that they have to.

“And we’re talking about 15 homes that were destroyed here in the bushfires, like it’s not going to be a lot of money.”

Cr Eastwood agreed.

“I just want fairness and equity.

“There’s no doubt about it, these guys (Luke and Tegan) have done it really tough.

“As a councillor I just think we should do whatever we can to help, and if that means lobbying the State Government to do what NSW did, to me that would be great.”

Ms Lauga said she had spoken to “dozens” of bushfire victims since the Cobraball disaster and she would be happy to talk to anyone about their situations.

“I’m more than happy to talk to anyone about bushfire relief,” she said.

Ms Lauga said she had received Cr Belot’s letter and actioned it.

“I’ve sent that to the Minister for Communities to say can this family please be supported and the councillor is asking for improvements in the way in which support is delivered to the community, so can his comments please be noted.”

Ms Lauga said she thought there would be scope for State and Federal Governments to deliver rates relief similar to what NSW had done.