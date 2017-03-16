188mm Baralaba drought breaker

Baralaba resident Vicki Bradshaw took this shot on Tuesday night of a severe storm over Kokotungo near Mt Cooper.

WITH rain comes smiles and with smiles comes hope.

Farmers in the Baralaba region were rejoicing this week after much needed rainfall relieved the area.

Rain fell substantially in Dunstan St, causing minor flooding to Acres Rural Supplies store.

Owner Jason Simmons said the small inconvenience was most welcoming.

"I believe we got 85mm at the shop. All the drains and gutters run to this point on the street so we were the only ones affected,” Jason said.

"We only had to mop up a little bit. It is definitely welcome. We have farmers out here right down to very little or no grass left.

"The Banana side of the town was getting really desperate.

"Even just after Tuesday afternoon, you could see the smiles returning. People like to talk it up when we do get positives.

"But if you go 10-15km outside the town, plenty of farmers missed out. We definitely need more.”

Baralaba Rainfall

Kingsborough 160mm

Doreen 111mm

Wowan Cemetary Rd 97mm

Rannes 73mm

Alma Ck Bore 128mm

Wowan Westwood Rd 125mm

Goovigen 35mm

Pheasant Ck 92mm

Who Got The Rain Facebook group members took to social media to report heavy rainfall around Baralaba.

"148mm recorded at Smiths Brahmleigh near the Airstrip, Lucerne Park past the dump saw 70mm, 100mm at the Police Station,” they wrote.

"Leichardt St recorded 85mm, Kalewa got 74mm and Redcliffe Station received 34mm.”

Bureau of Meteorology said the showers and storms would hang around Central Queensland for the next few days.

"For four to five days at least there will be showers,” the spokesperson said.

"There is enough instability around for a good chance it turns into a rain band.

"Some people will be in luck and fingers crossed it goes to the parts who need it. But the showers will likely be hit and miss.”