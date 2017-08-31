$1.8M move signals future of Rocky agricultural hub

BIG MOVE: Elders will be moving into the complex currently under construction on the corner of Stanley and Alma Streets.

THE steel skeleton of a massive new warehouse sprang up seemingly overnight on the corner of Stanley and Alma Streets.

The prominent location will become the new $1.8million Elders Rural, Real Estate and Finance hub as the business moves from its Gladstone Rd premises.

Fresh from inspecting the site, Elders area manager Adrian Reck (above) said the decision to move was two-fold.

"We have outgrown the current premises, so we had to look for a new one," he said.

"We have got investors on board to build that for us."

The second motivator was to consolidate three arms of the business offering a more convenient service and greater product to customers.

"You are going to have more," he said.

"It's all under one roof, everything is going to be there... it's not going to change a great deal from what our clients are used to. They know Elders and what we are.

"We will look at offering products into the urban market, new ways to incorporate how we merchandise our products to clientele ... and advertising from the site will be new."

That clientele stretches from the Rockhampton hub, north to Nebo, west through Duaringa into Dingo and south to Calliope.

Close Construction owner/builder Don Close (below) said an

entirely local team of contractors are working diligently to get the business trading at their new home from November.

About 15 workers are on site daily to construct the structure, which covers a 1380m sq footprint.

Mr Reck said while they had enjoyed the benefits of a prominent highway location, the new site would offer more car parks, safer traffic flow and separate entry and exit for trucks.

Investors have come on board with the build as business continues to go well for the local branch.

"At the moment we are offering the right products to our clients and got the right services there to provide the services to them," Mr Reck explained.

He said the insurance service on William St would remain at its current location as they were a franchise under the Elders banner, and happy to stay put.

Once the team of 17 staff settle in to their new premises, Mr Reck said several new positions would become available in 2018.

"With the bigger store and where business is at, we need to continually add people who can service our clients, that would be in the new year," he said.

"We will settle in first and make sure everything is right."

Construction of the new site started in June, and with two other big jobs on the go, Close Constructions have been kept busy with local developments.

Mr Close said they were also working on the new office fitout for Capricorn Investment Partners, and doing the extension for Davidson's Electrical.

As to how they secured this latest job, Mr Close was straightforward.

"Because I am the best builder in town," he laughed.