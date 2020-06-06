$1.8m to help Capricornia recover from COVID-19 pandemic

FUNDING SUPPORT: Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and Multicap’s Central Queensland Regional Manager Janeen Freeman discuss the Building Better Regions Fund where Multicap will receive over $950,000 to assist in the construction of new specialised housing for people with disabilities.

REGIONAL communities around Capricornia will receive a welcome $1.8 million helping hand to assist their recovery from a painful year of drought, bushfires and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Three new local infrastructure and community projects situated in Rockhampton, Mackay and Collinsville are sharing in the Federal Government's $207 million investment under Round 4 of its Building Better Regions Fund.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry visited Multicap in Rockhampton yesterday to tell its CQ regional manager Janeen Freeman that it would receive more than $950,000.

These funds would assist in the construction of three new specialised housing buildings designed for people living with disabilities and complex needs.

Ms Landry said the government's support for community-based projects like this was a positive investment in the region's future.

FUNDING SUPPORT: Capricornia MP Michelle Landry visited Janeen Freeman at Multicap Rockhampton to announce over $1.8 million in funding for Capricornia from the Federal Government's Building Better Regions Fund.

"This is a fantastic outcome for Capricornia, with three projects receiving $1,806,786 under this latest round of funding," Ms Landry said.

"These include new social specialised disability housing in Rockhampton, upgrades to Collinsville's six megalitre reservoir with a new solar array and health and wellbeing workshops, which will drive economic growth and jobs at a time we need them most.

"Communities in Central Queensland are continuing to show amazing spirit and strength as they support each other through these tough times and I am glad to see this latest round of BBRF will provide much-needed support at such a crucial time."

She said these game-changing projects would transform these communities and help ensure the region remained strong, resilient and prosperous in the long term.

"I look forward to seeing these projects boost economic prosperity right across Capricornia," she said.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure and Regional Development Michael McCormack said this funding injection to support 163 new infrastructure and community projects across drought-affected regional Australia came at a critical time.

"Regional Australians have endured the devastating effects of a prolonged drought which has affected communities across the country for many years," he said.

"In addition, regional Australia has withstood one of the most devastating bushfire seasons, floods and now a global pandemic - to say they've been hit hard in recent times, is an understatement.

"Their resilience will lead Australia's recovery through grassroots projects - creating jobs, boosting local economies and growing confidence in regional communities as a great place to live, work and invest."

Mr McCormack said the BBRF projects strengthened economies and drove much-needed local procurement, with thousands of jobs expected to be supported throughout regional Australia - delivering career pathways and enabling people to stay in the very communities they grew up in.

Minister for Drought David Littleproud said it was important now more than ever for the Australian Government to continue supporting drought-affected regions.

"Through the BBRF, the Australian Government is continuing its longstanding commitment to regional Australia, making vital local projects a reality, driving economic development and creating stronger partnerships across our regional communities," Mr Littleproud said.

"We have seen outstanding outcomes from the first three rounds of the BBRF and the drought-focused fourth round will continue that trend by funding critical local infrastructure projects.

"This latest round is an opportunity to support and work together with the one and a half million Australians affected by drought."

Mayor of Whitsunday Regional Council Andrew Willcox said the Building Better Regions fund was a game changer for regional councils and another great example of local government and federal government working together to deliver for the community.

"This $836,786 project will enable council to build resilience into the critical water supply for the Collinsville community," he said.

"The 200kw solar array will also help Council reduce its overall operational budget with savings in power costs forecast to be $150,000 per annum."

Details on the three successful projects in Capricornia:

Specialised Disability Housing in Rockhampton

•Proponent: Multicap Ltd

•Location: West Rockhampton

•Grant Amount: $950,000

•Project Summary: The project will construct three buildings containing units specifically designed to meet the needs of people living with disabilities and complex needs.

•Project: Collinsville Efficient Resilient Solar Program

Health and Wellbeing for Drought affected Communities

• Proponent: Mackay Regional Council for Social Development Ltd.

• Location: Collinsville

• Grant Amount: $20,000

• Project Summary: The project will deliver three health and wellbeing workshops, and mentoring and coaching for not-for-profit organisations in the Whitsunday Regional Council area.

Whitsunday Regional Council

•Location: Collinsville

•Grant Amount: $836,786

•Project Summary: The project will upgrade the six megalitre reservoir at Collinsville and equip the Water and Sewage Treatment Plants with a 200kW on-site solar array.

For a full list of successful projects, please visit www.business.gov.au/bbrf