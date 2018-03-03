$18m upgrade to increase CQs telecommunications coverage

CAPRICORN Coast and Central Queensland rural residents are set to benefit from the latest upgrades to the telecommunications network.

Telstra has announced $18 million of the company's own funds will be spent in the 2018 financial year on 65 projects which will deliver new or improved mobile coverage for communities living, working or travelling in Central Queensland.

The investment will be delivered through capacity and speed upgrades to existing base stations, new small cells for 4G coverage, as well as Telstra's contribution to the Mobile Black Spot Program.

Telstra Area General Manager Rachel Cliffe said the upgrades and coverage expansion would benefit regional centres as well as remote Central Queensland communities.

"We know mobile coverage is a key priority for people and businesses in regional and rural areas," Ms Cliffe said.

"This investment includes 27 new projects to upgrade our mobile network in locations such as Mackay, Newlands, Tannum Sands, Miriam Vale and Stanage Bay, and the installation of Small Cell technology in 21 new locations including Capella, Comet and Nebo.

"Telstra has a long history of investing in regional Australia, and over the last three years has invested $2.2 billion in its regional mobile network so more Australians can experience a connected world that supports their way of life," Ms Cliffe said.

"In addition to keeping people connected to the internet and each other when they're out and about, mobile connectivity is also important for small businesses in the area.

"We continually see the benefit mobile coverage brings to farmers, shop owners, doctors and schools in Australia's remote areas.

"From supporting sales workforces in the field to small art galleries being able to take credit card payments for the first time, mobile connectivity is becoming more and more vital to small business growth and stability."

"Access to mobile coverage on the road can be just as important as being connected at home or the office. It's good for business, safety and even simple pleasures like streaming your favourite song while on a long drive."

"This network investment is also helping extend our Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities, with our Cat M1 IoT coverage now reaching around 3 million square kilometers, connecting devices and apps to new and innovative technology. This includes a range of things from agriculture apps accessing IoT sensors that let farmers measure the soil moisture of avocado trees to IoT sensor based tracking of plant and equipment parcels in the field and in transit.”