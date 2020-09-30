Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A 19-year-old has been charged with two counts of rape after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in a park this morning.
A 19-year-old has been charged with two counts of rape after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in a park this morning.
Crime

19-year-old charged with rape of woman

by Shayla Bulloch, Sam Flanagan
30th Sep 2020 6:34 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 19-year-old has been charged with two counts of rape after a 66-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in a Townsville park this morning.

Detectives charged the 19-year-old man following the alleged incident in Cranbrook this morning.

Just before 6am the woman was walking on a pathway next to the river near Victor Street when she was allegedly grabbed by a man and sexually assaulted.

The woman suffered serious facial injuries and was transported to the Townsville University Hospital for treatment.

She called triple-0 bloodied and traumatised after the alleged offender fled the scene on foot.

Police established a crime scene near the river walkway at Cranbrook.

District Duty Officer Senior Sergeant Scot Warrick said the woman was walking in the park alone near the Ross River when a "large man" attacked her from behind.

"This is a horrendous thing to happen to anyone … she's been provided the best possible care," he said.

A 19-year-old man was taken into custody around 12pm and has since been charged with two counts of rape and one count of assault with intent to commit rape.

Sexual assault in Cranbrook. Scenes of Crime officers on site. Picture: Evan Morgan
Sexual assault in Cranbrook. Scenes of Crime officers on site. Picture: Evan Morgan

Ongoing investigations have also led to the man being charged with an additional count of assault occasioning bodily harm after a 51-year-old woman was allegedly punched a number of times at a Rosslea residence around 3am today.

She sustained facial injuries as a result.

The Cranbrook man is due to appear in Townsville Magistrates Court tomorrow.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.   

Originally published as 19-year-old charged with rape of woman

crime police rape violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New truck on the horizon for Rocky’s rural fireys

        Premium Content New truck on the horizon for Rocky’s rural fireys

        News A hospitality group has donated $42K to help the truckless brigade better prepare for bushfire season.

        • 30th Sep 2020 5:00 PM
        Brief of evidence against murder accused almost complete

        Premium Content Brief of evidence against murder accused almost complete

        News The full brief of evidence against murder accused Nigel John Gilliland is expected...

        Regional tourism recovery package to get visitors flowing

        Premium Content Regional tourism recovery package to get visitors flowing

        News Central Queensland has plenty of excellent tourism destinations to offer those...

        Man refused police access to house to check on wife

        Premium Content Man refused police access to house to check on wife

        News ‘Do you want to fight?” man said to police