19 year-old opens own business with plus size clothing

CHENOA Boulton has grown up not being able to find clothes she liked in her size.

To tackle this, the enterprising 19-year-old has launched her own business.

Chenoa, who grew up in Rockhanpton and now lives in Gracemere, launched her business Primrose Western last week.

The business is named in honour of her late grandfather whose favourite flower was the primrose.

Primrose Western is a western boutique online store stocking clothing from size six to 18.

"My aim is to be very exclusive with sizes because women's sizing is awful these days,” Chenoa said.

"I want to make a brand everyone can rely on.

"I've always grown up not been abler to wear fancy clothing because they have never been in my size.

"My goal is to make sure no one else feels like that.

"I want everyone to feel comfortable in their own skin.”

Chenoa has always loved fashion and had the boutique idea in the back of her mind for years.

About 18 months ago she decided she was going to do it so she threw all she could into making it work.

It was quite the juggle managing full-time work and trying to launch her business but Chenoa said she had been lucky to have an understanding boss.

Working in administration Monday to Friday, Chenoa had a lot to learn about starting her own business.

"It has had its up and downs,” she said.

"I have a done a ridiculous amount of research.

"Lots of late nights researching things.

"It's been a massive learning curve.

"I have learnt a lot of things that I had no idea about beforehand.”

Chenoa has been able to secure prestigious western brand Grace and hopefully Kimes Ranch Jeans.

"It's been quite hard trying to find correct stockists that have the right sizes to suit everyone,” she said.

"But it has been rewarding to find clothes that do fit.”

Part of her success in getting her dream project off the ground has been her family.

Her sister-in-law owns a business and answered all sorts of Chenoa's questions at all hours of the night. So far in her first week of business, Chenoa has received 10 orders.

She was so excited when she recieved her first order she called her mum, her boyfriend and her grandma to tell them the news.

On the future her ultimate dream would be go nationwide with brick and mortar stores.

In the near future, she is looking to get into the market scene and hold stalls at events and rodeos.

PRIMROSE WESTERN