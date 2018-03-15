$190m contract secures coal mining in CQ for three years

CIMIC Group's global mining services provider Thiess has secured a contract extension from Anglo American to continue to provide mining services at Dawson South in the Bowen Basin.

CIMIC Group's global mining services provider Thiess has secured a contract extension from Anglo American to continue to provide mining services at Dawson South in the Bowen Basin. Robert Rough

A $190 million contract has secured mining operations at Dawson South, near Moura, for another three years.

Today CIMIC Group announced its global mining services provider Thiess had secured the contract extension from Anglo American to continue to provide mining services at Dawson South in the Bowen Basin.

The 36-month extension means Thiess will continue to deliver coal mining, overburden removal and run of mine rehandling services.

"This contract extension builds on our long-standing relationship with Anglo American and reflects the team's ability to create value for our clients globally," CIMIC Group chief executive Michael Wright said.

" We've been working with Anglo at Dawson for eight years, and I'm pleased the relationship continues to prosper."

Executive mining and mineral processing and Thiess managing director Douglas Thompson said the company was proud of its "strong performance" at the mine.

"This extension recognises our team's ability to deliver project excellence within a cost-competitive culture<" he said.

Thiess has a long history operating at the Dawson Mine, being part of the original joint venture of Thiess Peabody Mitsui Coal established in 1962 to own and operate what was then known as Moura Mine.

More recently, a joint venture of Thiess and fellow CIMIC Group company Sedgman designed, built and commissioned the coal handling preparation plant at Dawson in 2008.