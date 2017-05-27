26°
News

1917: He 'served and died worthily'

27th May 2017 11:00 AM
Second-Lieutenant J.W. Murray Hartley - Died of wounds on 9 January 2017.
Second-Lieutenant J.W. Murray Hartley - Died of wounds on 9 January 2017.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Morning Bulletin today introduces a new historical series titled 1917, featuring the stories from the archives of our paper from that year.

In today's instalment we carry a letter from a Captain J.G. Sawyer to a Rockhampton mother regarding the death of her solider-son during World War I.

The Morning Bulletin - Saturday 28 April 1917.

Second-Lieutenant J.W. Murray Hartley

"Served and Died Worthily.

Mrs. S.W. Hartley, Hall Estate, Rockhampton, is in receipt of the following letter written "in the trenches" on the 21st of January last, from Captain J.G. Sawyer. Officer Commanding the Twelfth Machine Gun corps, conveying the following details of the death of her second son, Second-Lieutenant W. Murray Hartley:-

"It is with the most profound regret and concern for the loss of your son that I venture to write some account of the circumstances under which he was wounded. But first I would like to say that he joined this company on its first formation in Egypt and had sterling qualities and manly modesty brought him steadily forward.

As a sergeant he was admirable, and on promotion to commissioned rank, he forged steadily ahead, proving himself a gallant and thoughtful leader of men.

As scientific officer, he ranked with my best - no mean boast in a crack company. He had recently been favourably noticed by General Robertson, our Brigadier, and promotion to lieutenant was recommended and awaiting gazetting. His reliability, unfailing good temper, and endurance of trying conditions and cheerfulness had endeared him to us, his comrades and to his men.

We were moving into the line, and carrying out the relief of guns in the front line. Murray being in charge of the relief of the right section in which were two guns. The relief of one had been successfully completed under cover of dark and one gun team led by Murray, and conducted by a guide was proceeding forward to the other gun position, which is most awkwardly disposed.

Almost the only shell fired that night burst over the gun position and wounded nearly all the team, blowing Murray into a shell-hole full of water. The Sergeant (Sergeant Myers) and the guide, though slightly wounded, got Murray out but he insisted on the men being attended to first. Medical assistance was ... [unreadable) ... a Captain Aspinall, of the battery nearby, being most helpful and kind. All were got into dug-outs, bandaged and sent on to the CCS.

Murray, I understand, had his left knee shattered and a wound in his right leg. He did not pass through our brigade dressing station although two of his own team did. I saw them, and hoped all night to see him, but was disappointed.

The men were full of praise for his unselfish conduct and calm courage. I made all the inquires possible, and could only find out that he did not appear to be in extraordinary pain and was quite cheerful.

The notification of his death from wounds came as a heavy blow to all in this company. We have lost many comrades, but few have been so universally regretted as your son. I am only a plain soldier and fear I cannot soften the blow to you, but would add that your son served and died worthily upholding the traditions of the race and was a model in courage and behaviour of what an Australian officer should be.

His brother officers desire to associate themselves with me in offering our sincerest sympathy, and should I get any further information, I will at once forward it on to you."

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  1917 rockhampton and district historical association

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

A CITY drenched in culture, Brisbane is again flaunting an arts and culture events calendar fit for a queen.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

BREAKING: Police reveal identity of violent Rocky prisoners on the run

BREAKING: Police reveal identity of violent Rocky prisoners on...

AUTHORITIES reveal identities of two violent offenders who have escaped from a prison near Rocky.

Deluge brings massive price rise for property near Rocky

BIG BUY: The Howard family handed over Yaamba's historic Balmoral property to the Harvey family on Thursday.

DOWNPOUR'S perfect timing entices buyer to pay huge dollars.

Police reveal dramatic events of Rocky CBD's bomb scare

The bomb squad were called to the site of the old Bremer State High School on Grange road where a suspicious device was located and inspected. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

ROCKHAMPTON police desperately search "suspicious" content of bag.

Legendary Rocky man's journey from retail ruin to real success

GOOD HANDS: Doug Webber is sold on his new career as a Real Estate Agent at Pat O'Driscolls.

He lost it all, but a new career 30 years in the making is underway

Local Partners

Battle raging over money to fund CQ roads

Funding for CQ's road upgrades is being ripped out of the region leaving our projects languishing at the starting line says QLD Minister.

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

MP Bill Byrne rubbishes LNP unemployment claims

DETERMINED: Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne is working to solve unemployment in CQ.

Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne launched a passionate defence again LNP

Musical favourite hits the Rockhampton stage

STEPPING UP: The new kid Ren, played by Joseph Lewis with the town folk (from left) Ben Childes, Jack Kelly, Patrick Reddy, Mackenzie Ralphs and Nicholas Marxsen. Footloose will hit the Pilbeam Theatre Stage Friday, May 26 and Saturday May 27.

The Cathedral College gets 'Footloose'

ACROSS THE REGION: Your weekend of events in CQ

STAGE: The Cathedral College presents Footloose at the Pilbeam Theatre on Friday and Saturday.

Find out what's happening across CQ right here.

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

Baywatch: Lifeguards with model looks return for 'filthy fun'

TWO chiselled men emerge from the surf. One looks like a god. The other, well, he's gasping for air and doesn't realise there's a jellyfish on his chest.

Wick'ed grudge holds for a sequel

LEGENDARY ASSASSIN: Keanu Reeves in a scene from the movie John Wick: Chapter 2.

They killed his dog and stole his car, now what?

US expert lecturer visits Rockhampton

ARCITECTURE: Sandra will give a beautifully illustrated talk: 'Ancient Mayan Art & Architecture: Hidden Secrets of the Jungle'

Hidden secrets of the jungle revealed

Model Bella Hadid's see-through dress shocks in Cannes

US model Bella Hadid attends the Cinema Against AIDS amfAR gala 2017 held at the Hotel du Cap, Eden Roc in Cap d'Antibes, France, 25 May 2017.

It’s like she’s become addicted to shock value.

No room for morbid fans

Chris Cornell.

Fans want to stay in the hotel room where Chris Cornell died

Star Wars' 1977 Stormtrooper head banger confesses

A Stormtrooper is responsible for the biggest blunder in a Star Wars movie. Picture: Supplied

Man in most famous blooper in Star Wars history breaks silence

Musical favourite hits the Rockhampton stage

STEPPING UP: The new kid Ren, played by Joseph Lewis with the town folk (from left) Ben Childes, Jack Kelly, Patrick Reddy, Mackenzie Ralphs and Nicholas Marxsen. Footloose will hit the Pilbeam Theatre Stage Friday, May 26 and Saturday May 27.

The Cathedral College gets 'Footloose'

Stunning Ocean Views from Meikleville Hill!

13 Found Street, Meikleville Hill 4703

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Entertain guests or just sit back and enjoy the tranquillity of the bushland and the relaxing Ocean Views from the upper and lower entertaining decks! • Enjoy...

MASSIVE 2 STOREY HOME. POOL. CARAVAN ANNEX. ITS GOT THE LOT.

7 Skyring Street, Wandal 4700

House 4 2 4 $395,000

LIVE IN ONE OF Rockhampton Most Prestigious Locations, Close to Hospitals, Schools and all amenities. This MASSIVE 2 Story Brick and Tiled Family Home is waiting...

4 BEDROOMS, 2 LIVING AREAS, 2 BATHROOMS $339,000

6 Burke & Wills Drive, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 1 $339000

Built on an elevated position with beautiful breezes, lovely views of the mountains and the countryside. This majestic brick and tiled 4 Bedroom home sits on a...

Great Value Even Better Location

30 Goodson Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 2 1 2 $149,000

Positioned on a huge 1133 square metre allotment with side access is where you will find one of Rockhampton's best buys. This extremely neat and tidy home has lots...

LOOKING FOR A HUGE QUEENSLANDER TO RENOVATE? INSPECT TODAY.

259 William Street, The Range 4700

House 3 2 2 $379,000

EXPERIENCE LIVING IN A MAGNIFICENT QUEENSLANDER WITH OLD WORLD CHARM. ENJOY THE SALT WATER POOL. FRONT AND BACK DECKS. BEAUTIFUL BREEZES. RESTORE THIS BEAUTIFUL...

THE PROUD ENTERTAINER AND FAMILY HOME. $599,000 NEGOTIABLE

2 Laird Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 5 2 2 $599,000

• Executive Home in Sort After Location • 5 Bedrooms • Fully Ducted Air-conditioning • In-ground Salt Water Pool connecting with the large covered entertainment...

Stunning Brick Family Home With Pool and Shed In Frenchville!

129 Mitchell Street, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 2 $479,000

Wow-what a Sensational and Unique Family Home showcasing fabulous ultra modern decore, immaculate presentation, a fantastic tranquil setting and 8.5kw of solar...

$10,000 Price Reduction - Pacific Gold!

11 Coleman Crescent, Pacific Heights 4703

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

This magnificent home offers modern family living in a prestigious neighbourhood. Sprawling over 3 levels and boasting stunning Ocean Views, high ceilings and an...

Affordable House and Land Package

14 Gough Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 2 1 $329,000

This House and land package offers you the opportunity to have your very own affordable brand new 3 bedroom home. Construction has started with expected completion...

Gorgeous Lowset Home in Frenchville

391 Diplock Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $289,000

This quaint lowset 3 bedroom home is located in a great position behind the Dean Street shops, which is walking distance to the IGA super market, post office...

Legendary Rocky man's journey from retail ruin to real success

GOOD HANDS: Doug Webber is sold on his new career as a Real Estate Agent at Pat O'Driscolls.

He lost it all, but a new career 30 years in the making is underway

Deluge brings massive price rise for property near Rocky

BIG BUY: The Howard family handed over Yaamba's historic Balmoral property to the Harvey family on Thursday.

DOWNPOUR'S perfect timing entices buyer to pay huge dollars.

Timeless classic that will cause a 'feeding frenzy'

10 Dagmar St, The Range is complete in from its colonial style to front yard.

1920s Colonial home perfect for large families

Investor travels 1500km to bid for bargain Rocky homes

McGrath Property Agents Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast Principal Todd Brandon.

Competitive bidding at in-house auction of deceased estate

Report reveals progress on $319m airport upgrade

Aerials of the Sunshine Coast.Jetstar plane in front of the Susnhine Coast terminal, Sunshine Coast Airport.

Over two dozen government approvals needed for airport expansion

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!