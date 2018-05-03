1918 in history: Miners strike blow against enemy

THIS is the part two of the latest instalment in our 1918 historical feature where we look back at the stories, people and events that shaped our region from the 1918 editions of The Morning Bulletin.

The man charged with the responsibility of detonating the big mines was Capt. Oliver Woodward who prior to the war worked as a mine manager in Mount Morgan. The fighting under Hill 60 was portrayed in the 2010 movie Beneath Hill 60.

THE Australian tunnellers at Hill 60 began working at first on the expansion of the scheme as left to them by the Canadians.

For drainage purposes they dug a new deep gallery 500 ft long from the Junction to the Larchwood, where they drove down the cage shaft called Sydney.

They also tunnelled out the long Brisbane gallery from Sydney towards a distant part of the German lines to the north known as the Knoll. The scheme was abandoned by higher authorities. Thereafter they concentrated on fighting the enemy off the two big mines laid by the Canadians.

The area beneath Hill 60 where mine fighting took place measured only about 120 yards by 100 yards. From the system of the upper and intermediate levels sapheads and galleries were run out in all directions over the big A gallery below to meet the German offensive saps and listen to the progress of their search for the mines.

Australian tunnellers.

The Junction was a specially vital point. Here the main galleries all met; it was underneath the enemy's first-line trenches and well within the sphere of mining operations.

In December the enemy was heard sinking a deep shaft towards one of the protective galleries branching out from the Junction.

The Australians were ready with a charge, and on December 19 they blew up this shaft with the German miners in it. This effectually persuaded the enemy to desist from deep workings for many weeks. The Germans replied next day with a small mine in the shallow workings to the west of A gallery, but this was relatively harmless.

The Australian miners artfully encouraged the enemy's prospecting in the upper levels. They tunnelled out far and wide from the saps, charged several small mines and camouflets, and, if the Germans listened and followed us, they were led completely off the scent.

In February the Australians blew one of these shallow mines to attract the German artillery while our infantry raided (most successfully) the enemy trenches 500 yards away south. This wanton behaviour of ours in an area where he was searching for a big mine - for by now he must have heard rumours - seemed to enrage the enemy thoroughly.

Four times in March they fired camouflets against our galleries in the shallow workings. At the end of March the enemy appears to have become convinced that the danger was deeper; in mid-April we caught the sounds of his working, lay for him, and on April 18 blew him in there when he was 20 ft away.

Savage at this, he fired two mines together two evenings later at a level midway between our upper and intermediate workings. These blows completely wrecked both systems over a considerable area; but the Australians got their revenge a little later when, onMay 17, they blew in all the remainder of this part of our system while the Germans were restoring it. A cloud of smoke and gas from the explosion was seen issuing in a dense column at the entrance to one of the enemy's shafts 320 ft away.

The allotted day for the firing of the great mines (June 17) was now drawing near, and the fighting in the upper levels was no longer important.

The situation was becoming critical down below, for the enemy was burrowing deep near the Junction. He was without doubt on the scent of his danger.

The strain of listening and fending him off in that maze underground, was heavy on our men's nerves. The listening alone is strenuous enough. In addition, those deep galleries were 4 ft 6 in high by 2 ft 9 in wide, and no one who has not tried it can imagine the physical misery of working and moving in that cramped space.

But each man of those Australian miners knew what depended on him and stuck to it gamely. At the faces in the saps they had often to move with their boots wrapped in sandbags, to speak only in the lowest whispers, and to push the saps forward by gouging the clay out with bayonets.

A few yards only separated them, perhaps, from the listening enemy or the camouflet he was ready to blow.

The enemy was getting so near in some places that we could not blow for fear of damaging the leads of the big mines.

We know he was near the Junction, and on May 25 he fired a dangerous mine in that vicinity which blew in A gallery, damaged all the others, and some of the leads. One of our listeners was caught and walled up in A gallery. The tunnellers worked all they knew for 48 hours, re-opening the gallery, and saved their man, though he died later.

The leads were mended, and we breathed again, but the last few days before June were touch-and-go. We could not be sure whether the Germans had found the big A charge or not. The tunnellers had to trust to luck.

And the luck held. In the vernacular of the men who scatter hills in dust "they pooped all right.”

The mad noise of the assault opened, and the tunnellers one and all heaved a great sigh of relief.

Have you any idea of those mine explosions? The earth rose like a huge ruptured rubber tube, rose in tow heaving mounds like two gigantic mushrooms pushing up, and then gently sank back; and as it receded the gasses, forcing cracks through a hundred feet of clay, hissed into flame in the air. The earth rocked back and forth for miles. Some of the Australians went over with the infantry to see the results. They found two enormous pits still half full with gas and boulders of clay in them as big as the room of a house.

The A crater was 41 ft deep and 204 ft in diameter from inside lip to inside lip. The Caterpillar crater was 63 ft deep and 273 ft across inside.

The German underground system was almost entirely closed up, and the men in it were smashed to a pulp in one heave. For some distance away on the surface the whole earth moved in a wave.

The trenches in front of the Caterpillar were found closed up, the parados driven straight on to the parapet, and here and there Boche heads stuck out of the sandwich.