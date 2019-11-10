1919 editor heeds King’s call for Armistice observance

One hundreds years ago, the world was still recovering from the “war to end all wars” and, as allied nations reached the anniversary of their victory over German forces, the King of England called for his empire to mark the occasion with two minutes’ silence. Here is the Morning Bulletin editorial from Monday 10 November 1919:

Our local authorities and others concerned may surely be trusted to pay due respect to the desire of his Majesty the King that the empire should express its joy and gratitude at the termination of the war by celebrating the first anniversary of the armistice which takes place tomorrow.

The King’s request may easily be complied with without any more than a momentary cessation of business. The armistice came into force at the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month and when that moment recurs tomorrow His Majesty desires that there shall be for the brief space of two minutes “a complete suspension of all our normal activities”.

He wishes that, during that time, “all work, all sound and all locomotion shall cease so that in prefect stillness the thoughts of everyone be concentrated on the recent remembrance of the dead”.

It is to be hoped in Rockhampton at least the King’s wish will be strictly observed.

The initiative, of course, will rest with the Mayor, but if he takes the necessary steps, and arranges the required signal, the whole town will gladly follow his lead.

There are many great anniversaries in the records of mankind, and the armistice signed twelve months ago is one of the greatest though we are still too near in point of time to grasp its full significance. The transaction known as the armistice is one of the commonplaces of warfare, that is, in the purely technical sense of the word. It is defined merely as a temporary suspension of hostilities between warring nations. It differs from a truce only because the armistice, while it may be arranged by the military leaders on each side, requires to be ratified by their respective governments, while a truce requires no such formality.

But the agreement signed a year ago by Marshal Foch and the German commanders has proved to be an armistice only in form. It was the one fully decisive event of the great war, and it marks as clearly as the downfall of German militarism as the Battle of Waterloo marked the destruction of the Napoleonic Empire. It was really the first and most important chapter of the final treaty of peace, and upon the foundation which it supplied the complete, and we trust enduring fabric of that treaty was built…

The people of the Empire believed in their hearts that the end of the grim conflict had come, and that the final submission of Germany was only a technical matter to be arranged by the army of diplomats at Paris, yet the situation remained critical for many of the months between the armistice and the signing of the final treaty of peace… Disagreement among the Allies was one of the chances upon which Germany reckoned, not altogether without warrant, for even at this hour the possibility of hostilities between Italy and the Jugo-Slavs, and between Romania and her neighbours has by no means departed.

A year is a very considerable term in an individual life, but it is but a short space in human history. The return to normal conditions has hardly commenced in Europe as yet, and it is not the least likely that the new and reconstructed Europe will be like the old. War and civil strife are still rampant everywhere, and a generation, perhaps, must pass before the wounds of the greatest conflict in history will be healed.

For four years the ride of battle ebbed to and fro, and there were many doubting Thomas’s who believed Germany would triumph, or that, at best, the war would be a “drawn” game. But the great heart of the worldwide British nation, from Melbourne and Wellington to London, never faltered, and Armistice Day brought a rich reward for all the toil, peril and suffering which had been so staunchly endured.