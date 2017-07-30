193-0, that's 'one tough day at the office' for Brothers

AUSSIE RULES: You would think that after being beaten 193 points to zip in the A-grade Aussie rules competition you could feel a little disheartened but that's not the case in the Brothers AFL camp.

They are hell-bent on playing finals football and are confident they can regroup after their 29-goal demolition by the high-flying Yeppoon Swans on Saturday.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Stalwart Brad Matheson. who has played more than 300 games in the blue and white, said it was certainly "a tough day at the office”.

"We don't want to make excuses but we had eight or 10 of our regular seniors out and six guys who doubled up and played two games on Saturday.

"That makes it pretty tough from the outset but, as a club, we have taken a decision that we will always field a team in reserve grade and A-grade every week so all our guys play a game and our opposition gets two games.

"When we knew the situation and that we were coming up against a side like Yeppoon who are always going to be very tough it would have been easy to say let's forget reserve grade so we have 22 fit, fresh players for A-grade.

"But that is not how we want to operate as a club so we fielded teams in both grades.”

Luck was not on their side on Saturday; injuries meant they were reduced to just two players on the bench for the second half.

Brothers stalwart Brad Matheson: "We didn't get on the scoreboard but we never gave up and we kept giving all we could give.” Allan Reinikka ROK050816abrad1

Despite the drubbing, Matheson said there were some promising signs on Saturday.

"We were very happy with the endeavour of all of our guys,” he said.

"In the second quarter, the Swans went on a blitz and put 10 goals on us.

"When you have that sort of score put on you in a quarter it would have been easy to lay down but, to the boys credit, they actually restricted the Swans scoring to seven goals in both the third and fourth quarters.

"We didn't get on the scoreboard but we never gave up and we kept giving all we could give.”

Brothers are fourth in the A-grade competition and well-placed to make their first finals appearance since 2011.

"Our destiny's in our own hands,” Matheson said.

"After a weekend like that it's all about regrouping and working together as a team.

"The next two weeks we play Panthers and Glenmore which we believe are achievable games for us if we can play to our potential.

"The spirit is still high among the group and I don't think Saturday's result, while really disappointing, will hamper us at all.”

WEEKEND RESULTS

Yeppoon 5.6, 15.10, 22.14, 29.19 (193) Brothers 0.0, 0.0, 0.0, 0.0 (0)

Glenmore 4.3, 6.6, 8.10, 11.12 (78) d Gladstone A Grade 1.2, 3.2, 4.6, 5.11 (41)

BITS 5.4, 14.5, 21.6, 28.6 (174) d Panthers A Grade 1.1, 2.1, 3.1, 6.3 (39)