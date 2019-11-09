1930s car earns top photo win

PARKED in a gritty Rockhampton back alley, the gloss of a black and cream’s Chevy paint gleamed against the dark brick walls.

The polished silver bumper, hood ornament and headlights reflected its surroundings - the vehicle itself looking like a scene from the Bonnie and Clyde era.

Rockhampton photographer Col Stevenson snapped the image of the perfectly preserved 1930s style Coupe.

After placing in Rockhampton Photography Club’s monthly competitions, Mr Stevenson was put through to the end of year competition.

The shot earned him one of nine champion photographer awards in the competition earlier this month.

His stunning snap also took out the prize for the A4 Colour champion photo.