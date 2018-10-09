Menu
1967 inquest: Go-go dancer killed in Bargara photo shoot

Crystal Jones
by
8th Oct 2018 6:54 PM
WHAT was then a sleepy seaside town was shaken on November 13, 1966, when a teenage girl was shot to death in a flat.

An inquest was held into the death of 17-year-old go-go dancer Hazel Lorraine Jamieson the following year and was shown three photographs taken just before the bikini clad girl was killed with a .303 rifle in Bargara.

The three young men, who were at the flat, said the girl and one of them had been posing in a "caveman-style" photo just before the fatal shot was fired.

The young men were named as 23-year-old deckhand Harry Sykes, unemployed Terrence Cox 22 and Kenneth Young McDonald, 24, also unemployed.

Sergeant A Selley told the inquest the photos showed Miss Jamieson on her own, lying on a couch with Cox seated on the floor and Sykes standing over her with a rifle in one hand and her hair in the other.

Sykes had previously told the inquiry that he had not intended to shoot Miss Jamieson.

"I'm not sure, but I must have touched the trigger and the rifle went off," he said.

Coroner Mt TW Eite SM said he considered Cox and Sykes had been negligent - Sykes in manner in which he held the rifle and Cox for not ensuring the rifle was unloaded before handing it to Sykes.

"However, I consider the occurrence an accident," he said in his findings.

Miss Jamieson was from Tamworth.

Bundaberg News Mail

