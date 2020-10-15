Menu
Coast agent Dan McNamara sold a home in three days at Buddina. It was an original 1977 home, owned by one family and bought for $31,000. Photo: Patrick Woods
Property

1970s beachside home’s rapid sale after inquiry onslaught

Matty Holdsworth
15th Oct 2020 5:00 AM
An original beachside home, purchased in 1977 for $31,500 and owned by one family for 43 years, has sold in three days after a flurry of offers.

14 Mallawa St, Buddina, located just a minute's walk from the water, was sold through Ray White Kawana agent Dan McNamara for $765,000.

The rapid-fire sale came after it was listed at midday on Friday, October 9, and was finalised on by close of business on Monday, October 12, with 11 formal offers and 14 inspections.

Mr McNamara told the Sunshine Coast Daily on Tuesday he had 17 missed calls from buyers asking about their offers that morning.

14 Mallawa St, Buddina which was owned by one family for 43 years, almost to the day. Photo: Patrick Woods
It was sold to a local couple who have plans for it to be their forever home.

"It was red hot, a very cool sale," Mr McNamara said.

"Not much comes up in Buddina. It's so tightly held.

"So to get 11 written offers, that's full written contracts, that's a stellar effort in three days.

"I think it speaks volumes about Buddina as a suburb, the house too, but also the strength of the agencies here.

"All the people we met were face-to-face, we didn't have to push it."

Coast agent Dan McNamara sold a home in three days at Buddina. Photo: Patrick Woods
Mr McNamara said the majority of competing buyers were locals hopeful to take advantage of the location and lifestyle on offer of the two-storey timber home.

He said most hopefuls were looking at doing a major renovation or start over.

