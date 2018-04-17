Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE IMAGE
FILE IMAGE Brett Wortman
News

$198K injury claim after car rear-ended by bus

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
17th Apr 2018 5:41 PM

A FRENCHVILLE woman is suing Young's Bus Service and their insurer after the woman's stationary car was rear-ended by a bus.

According to documents filed with the Rockhampton District Court, Nichole Grace Pearce was stationary on the Fitzroy Bridge waiting for traffic signals facing her to turn green when the accident occurred on February 26, 2016.

The claim alleges the bus "violently” collided with Ms Pearce's vehicle, without warning, exposing her to significant force.

As a result, Ms Pearce suffered general injury to the cervical spine, aggravated a pre-existing problem to two vertebrae and injury to two joints that make a person flexible and enable them to bend and twist.

The Ms Pearce is seeking $198,080 in damages including $150,00 for future economic loss.

The Morning Bulletin contacted Young's Bus Service for comment but the company has refrained from making comment at this stage of the court process.

injury claim tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Dozens of apprenticeships up for grabs in CQ next month

    Dozens of apprenticeships up for grabs in CQ next month

    News Employer looking for diverse locals to fill jobs

    Grazier's rural delivery system idea set to impress judges

    Grazier's rural delivery system idea set to impress judges

    Business FREIGHT delivery to remote CQ just got a whole lot easier

    Circus rolls up to Rocky with animal show and flying acts

    Circus rolls up to Rocky with animal show and flying acts

    News NATIONAL circus tour sets up big top in CQ

    Capturing rural CQ beauty through photography and stories

    Capturing rural CQ beauty through photography and stories

    Community STUNNING coffee table book is to be released at Beef Australia 2018

    Local Partners