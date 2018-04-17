$198K injury claim after car rear-ended by bus

A FRENCHVILLE woman is suing Young's Bus Service and their insurer after the woman's stationary car was rear-ended by a bus.

According to documents filed with the Rockhampton District Court, Nichole Grace Pearce was stationary on the Fitzroy Bridge waiting for traffic signals facing her to turn green when the accident occurred on February 26, 2016.

The claim alleges the bus "violently” collided with Ms Pearce's vehicle, without warning, exposing her to significant force.

As a result, Ms Pearce suffered general injury to the cervical spine, aggravated a pre-existing problem to two vertebrae and injury to two joints that make a person flexible and enable them to bend and twist.

The Ms Pearce is seeking $198,080 in damages including $150,00 for future economic loss.

The Morning Bulletin contacted Young's Bus Service for comment but the company has refrained from making comment at this stage of the court process.