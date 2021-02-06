$1b CQ mine still facing legal hurdle despite approval

A $1 billion Central Queensland coal mine promising 1000 jobs is still facing a legal challenge, despite having received the necessary mining leases.

Breeding property Sunland Cattle Co has confirmed it is still pushing ahead with its judicial review of Pembroke Resources’ Olive Downs mine near Moranbah.

The matter has been heard in the Land Court, with a judgment delivery date not yet finalised.

Sunland Cattle Co is concerned about the impact of the mine on water supply for nearby property owners.

It is not pushing for the mine to be stopped, but wants assurances the water supply will not be impacted.

Even though the project was granted the last of the major approvals required to go ahead, it is understood the State Government will still need to respect the Land Court’s decision.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk was accused of hypocrisy during the October state election for approving Olive Downs while it was facing a legal challenge, then refusing to green light an expansion of the New Acland mine because of court action.

A spokesman for Pembroke Resources said mining leases covering the first stage of production, for a period of up to 30 years, had been issued.

“We are focused on commencing construction with a view to being in production as soon as possible,” he said.

MINING PROJECT: A new $1 billion coking coal mine at Olive Downs located south-east of Moranbah in the Bowen Basin was approved by the Queensland Government.

Burdekin MP Dale Last said it was important to ensure that the rights of all landholders were taken into account and properly considered.

Mr Last has thrown his support behind Olive Downs, which has committed to 100 per cent local employment.

“The commitment given by Pembroke Resources is great news for the Bowen Basin and for surrounding areas,” he said.

