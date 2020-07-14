$1B ring road up for design tender

Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry, LNP Keppel candidate Adrian de Groot, LNP Rockhampton candidate Tony Hopkins, and Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack looking at a map of the ring road.

BIDDING is now open to design the Rockhampton Ring Road.

Before work can begin on the $1 billion project, more detailed designs must be drawn for its 14.7km route, which is mainly aimed at improving freight traffic, flood resistance, and capacity on the Bruce Highway.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said "designers will need to manage multiple connections with other highways, local roads, and other properties, as well as ensuring connectivity to the Rockhampton city".

The ring road will connect the Capricorn Highway with the Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road and Bruce Highway intersection by diverting northbound drivers around the west side of the Rockhampton airport, through Pink Lily, and over the Fitzroy River.

It will include a link to Alexandra Street and to Ridgelands Road to enter the Rockhampton CBD from the west.

Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry said the roadworks would improve the lives of Rockhampton residents and businesses by "taking trucks off suburban streets, reducing travel times and peak hour congestion, and improving flood immunity on the Bruce Highway".

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack said construction of the ring road, to begin in 2022, would require 700 "mostly local" hands.

He said it was written into the tenders that "local procurement has to be a part of it".

The Federal Government is contributing $800 million to the project, the Queensland Government $200 million.

Construction is scheduled to finish in 2025.