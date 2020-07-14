Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry, LNP Keppel candidate Adrian de Groot, LNP Rockhampton candidate Tony Hopkins, and Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack looking at a map of the ring road.
Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry, LNP Keppel candidate Adrian de Groot, LNP Rockhampton candidate Tony Hopkins, and Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack looking at a map of the ring road.
News

$1B ring road up for design tender

Timothy Cox
14th Jul 2020 3:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BIDDING is now open to design the Rockhampton Ring Road.

Before work can begin on the $1 billion project, more detailed designs must be drawn for its 14.7km route, which is mainly aimed at improving freight traffic, flood resistance, and capacity on the Bruce Highway.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said "designers will need to manage multiple connections with other highways, local roads, and other properties, as well as ensuring connectivity to the Rockhampton city".

The ring road will connect the Capricorn Highway with the Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road and Bruce Highway intersection by diverting northbound drivers around the west side of the Rockhampton airport, through Pink Lily, and over the Fitzroy River.

It will include a link to Alexandra Street and to Ridgelands Road to enter the Rockhampton CBD from the west.

Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry said the roadworks would improve the lives of Rockhampton residents and businesses by "taking trucks off suburban streets, reducing travel times and peak hour congestion, and improving flood immunity on the Bruce Highway".

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack said construction of the ring road, to begin in 2022, would require 700 "mostly local" hands.

He said it was written into the tenders that "local procurement has to be a part of it".

The Federal Government is contributing $800 million to the project, the Queensland Government $200 million.

Construction is scheduled to finish in 2025.

michelle landry rockhampton ring road project
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Meet Oliver, Rockhampton/Cap Coast’s cutest bub

        premium_icon Meet Oliver, Rockhampton/Cap Coast’s cutest bub

        News Mum Carly: ‘I’m a bit biased but I’ve always thought he was the most amazing little boy I’ve ever seen.’

        UPDATE: Woman airlifted to hospital after horse fall

        premium_icon UPDATE: Woman airlifted to hospital after horse fall

        Breaking The female rider is said to have suffered multiple injuries.

        LIVINGSTONE: Three key rural roads get upgrades

        premium_icon LIVINGSTONE: Three key rural roads get upgrades

        News FIND out where they are and what is being done.

        Racially offensive road name to be fixed with creek renaming

        premium_icon Racially offensive road name to be fixed with creek renaming

        News If the current public consultation results in the renaming of Black Gin Creek...