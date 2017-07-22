$1billion investment to benefit CQ mobile phone users

Mr O'Dowd has so far secured funding for 24 new mobile base stations across Flynn using the Mobile Blackspot Programme.

A MOBILE phone service provider will be installing more towers in Central Queensland to boost reception capabilities.

Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd, has welcomed the announcement by Optus of their $1 billion investment strategy to improve their mobile coverage across the country.

Gracemere and Bouldercombe will benefit from the announcement.

Today's announcement includes plans to construct 500 new base stations - including 114 sites under the Australian Government's Mobile Blackspot Programme - five of which will improve reception for Flynn residents.

"It's exciting to see Optus planning to invest so heavily in rural and regional mobile coverage.

"Competition is something our rural customers simply haven't had from the major providers which is a key reason for the Government's Mobile Blackspot Programme.

"I'm sure the communities of Avondale, Gooburrum, Winfield, Gracemere, and Bouldercombe will be please to know the future holds improved mobile service and competition for their dollar." Mr O'Dowd said.

