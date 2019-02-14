$1billion Shoalwater upgrade to be shared among locals

BOOM: JRT group manager Jason Thomasson, Queensland Senator Matthew Canavan and Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry discuss the benefits of the $1 billion upgrade to the region.

BOOM: JRT group manager Jason Thomasson, Queensland Senator Matthew Canavan and Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry discuss the benefits of the $1 billion upgrade to the region. Trish Bowman

CAPRICORN Coast and Rockhampton businesses and contractors stand to reap the benefits when the Shoalwater Bay Training Centre receives its upgrade.

Capricorn MP Michelle Landry said the Federal Government had committed $1billion to the project, with work already commencing on a master plan.

"The design team is currently looking at shaping land into an enhanced defence estate and the new requirements of the training facility,” MsLandry said.

"The engineering works are being done now.

"Once the design is right, everything will flow from there and people from Rockhampton, Marlborough and the Capricorn Coast will certainly be set to reap the economic benefits the project will bring.

"I'm focused on positive outcomes for our region with more jobs, more economic opportunities, and projects like this tick those boxes.”

Senator Matthew Canavan said local businesses would benefit from the upgrade, with 80 per cent of works guaranteed to be allocated to local contractors.

"In mid-March there will be an educational roadshow through Townsville, Mackay, Rockhampton, Gladstone, Emerald and Bundaberg outlining how business can get involved,” Senator Canavan said.

"I highly encourage businesses to go along and find out how they can become a sub-contractor in a defence environment.

"All sectors are invited to be involved with the project. There will be a major upgrade to Stanage Bay Road and other roads requiring civil construction along with catering, cleaning and waste contractors for the construction team camp just to name a few of the opportunities that will be available for local business.

"We are committed to ensure this region takes full advantage of the opportunities this project will have to offer.”

JRT group director Jason Thomasson said the Shoalwater Bay Training Centre upgrade would build the capability of his and other local business.

"A project of this size will provide both short and long-term employment opportunities, which is fantastic for the region,” MrThomasson said.

"For the larger elements, smaller operators can be involved by teaming with other businesses.

"We are currently working with community groups to ensure they have the ability to get on board.

"Our priority is to work with other groups to ensure our region benefits from the entire project.

"The flow-on effects down the food chain from a project of this magnitude is enormous and will benefit businesses in all areas

as well as creating employment opportunities in all sectors.”