$1M barrage gate raise construction to start soon

Fitzroy River barrage on February 4, 2020 with the gates open as the storage level reached 100 per cent capacity at 3.30am that morning.

CONSTRUCTION is set to start this financial year on the $1.1 million project to raise the Fitzroy River barrage gates.

The Rockhampton Regional Council project raises the barrage gates and parts of the structure by 0.5cm, creating allocation for an extra 10,000ML water storage.

Plans for the raise began in 2015 after a State Governmnet Regional Water Supply Security Assessment and gained more serious momentum last year.

While there has been some criticism for the project, council has assured residents and landholders will not be affected by any extra flood inundation.

Council has spent a total of $266,000 to date, which has been spent on detailed design of the changes needed, as well as completing necessary assessments and a feasibility report.

Councillor Donna Kirkland

Water spokeswoman councillor Donna Kirkland said the design stage was nearly complete, and council was working with the Queensland Government on approvals to commence construction later this financial year.

The project has an additional $900,000 in the 2020-21 budget to carry out these works.

“We’ve also undertaken some preliminary consultation around the project already, and we’ll do further consultation before works begin,” she said.

The extra 10,000ML would not provide Rockhampton with an increase to its current 50,000 ML allocation, but by increasing storage volume, it reduces the chance of the storage dropping beneath accessible levels in a dry year before the community can use all of its annual allocation.

It will also reduce the chance of future sea level rise leading to the estuary water overtopping the gates at high tide and causing estuary water to enter the upstream freshwater.

“We’re lucky enough to enjoy a very high level of water security in our region, thanks to investments made in this infrastructure in the past,” Cr Kirkland said.

“This project will add an extra 10,000 ML to the capacity of the Fitzroy River barrage, which will increase water supply security two-fold, and help to ensure the barrage can continue to serve our region well into the future.”