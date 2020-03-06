$1M boost for Beef Australia 2021

BEEF Australia has received a major boost with $1 million from the Queensland Premier, Annastacia Palaszczuk, announced today.

The triennial event being held May 2-8, 2021 is the largest event of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere.

Ms Palaszczuk said her government was proud to once again throw its support behind the event which helps create new trade and supply opportunities for Queensland’s beef industry.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk Tweeted these photos, captioned: Rockhampton truly deserves the title of beef capital of Australia and #BeefAustralia2018 showcases why Australian and Queensland beef is absolutely the best in the world. @BeefAustralia

“Queensland’s beef industry has faced challenging times with drought, floods and bushfires, but the fortitude of our farmers and their families has been nothing short of extraordinary,” she said.

Rockhampton MP Barry O’Rourke welcomed the announcement and urged anyone who hadn’t been to Beef Australia to go along.

“You won’t get a better taste for regional Queensland than Beef Australia,” he said.

“Make no mis-‘steak’, it’s a fantastic event and I’ve got a good feeling 2021 is going to be bigger and better than ever.”

The 2018 event had record numbers with more than 100,000 visitors through the event gates, 1200 registered international delegates from 43 countries, 5000 head of cattle and 3740 school children in attendance.

“Beef Australia is such a great way to showcase what’s great about regional Queensland and once again highlight Rockhampton’s international reputation as Australia’s leader in the beef industry,” Mr O’Rourke said.

“It’s also where international trade and investment deals are done and we can learn more about innovations in the industry like genetics, breeding programs and best practices to face local and global challenges.”

Beef Australia chairman Bryce Camm said the funding would drive confidence in the industry and ensure Beef Australia 2021 delivered an economic windfall to the Rockhampton and Capricorn region.

“We welcome this significant contribution by the State Government, a recognition and endorsement of the beef sector’s significance to the Queensland economy, particularly in job creation,” he said.

Beef Australia CEO Ian Mill, who was appointed the role last year said he was thrilled to join the company during the time of growth and development.

“There are innovative plans on the table to showcase the cattle, technology, people and of course our great Australian beef to the nation and indeed the world, which this funding will help us achieve,” he said.

The Queensland Government has supported the event in Rockhampton since 1988.