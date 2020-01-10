$1M bushfire grant relief for Livingstone

HELPING HAND: A $1 million payment was made to LSC to help the area recover from the devastating Cobraball bushfire impacting Bungundarra farmer Robert Sikes as Natural Disaster and Emergency Management Minister David Littleproud, Capricornia Michelle Landry, Livingstone Shire mayor Bill Ludwig and QFES Steve Smith saw during a visit.

OUT of the blue a much needed $1 million dollar payment from the Federal Government has landed in Livingstone Shire Council’s bank account, kick starting its recovery process following November’s devastating Cobraball bushfire.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry was pleased to make the announcement for the funding which came through the $2 billion National Bushfire Recovery Agency to supplement existing disaster recovery arrangements.

“This level of funding is to address the immediate needs for people who live in these bushfire-ravaged communities to address the challenging areas that the Livingstone Shire Council can fix,” Ms Landry said.

“This additional money can go towards the rebuilding of local infrastructure, facilities and or roads to ensure the proper recovery in damaged areas after these emergencies.

“This is the first part of our whole of government plan to make sure that the councils that are in need after bushfire emergencies can get on with what they need to do.”

Livingstone Shire mayor Bill Ludwig welcomed the announcement which comes on the heels of the State and Federal Governments working to approve Category C disaster provisions for primary producers and other directly impacted businesses, but warned that communities were going to need a lot more.

Executive Officer District Disaster Management Group Senior Sergeant Cameron Barwick, Livingstone Shire Local Disaster Co-ordinator David Mazzaferri and Chair of the Local Disaster Management Group Mayor Bill Ludwig at the Local Disaster Coordination Centre.

“What we need to keep in the forefront of the minds of both governments is this disaster will continue to impact on the Livingstone and the regional economy for a number of years to come and that funding assistance needs to continue flowing so ratepayers and residents do not bear the brunt of those ongoing costs and economic impacts,” Cr Ludwig said.

“We will be looking jointly to the Federal and State Government to help undertake the studies and assessments to develop and implement whole of shire integrated, long term bushfire mitigation and wildfire management programs.

“I will recommend to councillors that we consider using the funding towards roads and other critical infrastructure as well as programs that will support long term firefighting capabilities, economic recovery and community resilience.”

This image were captured of the Cobraball bushfire burning in the early stages near Old Byfield Road.

The mayor said the lessons learned from this disaster needed to be taken on board and everyone needed to work quickly with local rural brigades and land owners to put the long term mitigation plans and strategies in place.

“I’d like to thank and acknowledge Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack, Federal Minister for Emergency Services David Littleproud, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, Minister for Agriculture Mark Furner, Senator Murray Watt and Senator Matt Canavan as well as our hard working federal and state members, Michelle Landry MP and Brittany Lauga MP for their ongoing support.”

The initial and immediate base payment of $1 million was made by the Federal ­Government to 42 of the most severely bushfire impacted councils in New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia and Queensland to help quickly rebuild vital infrastructure and strengthen community resilience.

Aerial photos of Cobraball fire aftermath.

A further $18 million will be set aside to provide additional support to larger council areas which have experienced the most significant damage, with the National Bushfire Recovery Coordinator Andrew ­Colvin working with state governments and impacted councils on determining additional allocation.

The lump sum payments were delivered by the Commonwealth to State Governments who administer payments to councils.

The only condition placed on councils was that they developed a Program of Works within three months and reporte back to the Commonwealth in 12 months’ time.

Councils will be able to spend their $1 million payments on projects and activities that they deem essential for the recovery and renewal of their communities, including:

Rebuilding damaged or destroyed council assets such as key local roads, bridges, and community facilities;

Employing additional local staff to take on specialist recovery or planning roles to help co-ordinate and plan the rebuilding effort;

Hosting new public activities and events to bring communities together and attract visitors back to affected regions; and

Immediate maintenance and repairs to relief and evacuation centres.