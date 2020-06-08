$1M funding boost for CQ’s disability housing

CENTRAL Queenslanders living with disability will soon receive improved access to affordable housing following a $1 million funding boost from the Federal Government.

Disability support service Multicap last week revealed the news, detailing its plans to further develop independent living opportunities for people who have high and complex needs in the region.

Under the new Building Better Regions grant, Multicap will look to construct a combination of fully-accessibly, purpose-built units and houses at its existing Jardine St location in Rockhampton.

The new facilities will include on-site staff accommodation and will focus on provide comfortable and supportive long-term independent living opportunities for its residents.

In addition to its support of people living with disabilities, the initiative will bring an added boost to the wider Central Queensland community.

The project will see a total investment of around $3 million and is expected to generate job opportunities for 30 full-time employees once the houses are operational.

Local architecture and construction firms will be sourced to complete the project in an added boost for Central Queensland’s economy.

CEO of Multicap Joanne Jessop said the new project reaffirms its commitment to supporting locals with disability, as well as being a supporter of the region’s businesses and job market.

“We know of many people with disability of all ages living in rural and remote Central Queensland with their parents and family who would love to live independently, but do not have access to sufficient support or accessible facilities to be able to do so.”

“These specialised units and houses will enable them to take that next step and achieve their goals in their ‘forever home’, not only giving them the independence, they need and deserve, but also relieving pressure on their families,” Ms Jessop said.

The funding, she said, proved a significant boost to the organisations continued efforts to support and enhance the quality of life of people with disability and their families.

Multicap employs around 200 people in Rockhampton and is currently training additional Disability Support Workers under the Queensland Government’s Skilling Queenslanders for Work program