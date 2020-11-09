$1m home with sweeping mountain views passes in at auction

AUCTION: 46 Corberry St, The Range passed in at auction on October 27. Picture: Contributed

AUCTION: 46 Corberry St, The Range passed in at auction on October 27. Picture: Contributed

A COLONIAL Queenslander with sweeping mountain views has passed in at auction and hit the open market for more than $1 million.

46 Corberry St, The Range, went to auction on October 27 and was passed in at $950,000.

Principal at McGrath Rockhampton Todd Brandon said he had about 40 groups of buyers through the home prior to auction, with three registered bidders on the night.

The home has sweeping mountain views. Picture: Contributed

With the home now on the market for $1.09 million, Mr Brandon said multiple people had expressed interest in it.

“Given it is the top end of the price range of what properties sell for in Rockhampton, I am delighted by the amount of people showing interest in it,” he said.

“It is still getting groups through each weekend and a few enquiries every week.

“When you consider what’s on offer, it is of extremely good value.”

He said the owners were looking to sell the home to pursue another lifestyle on a larger acreage.

The home is a “superbly” renovated 1920 Queenslander with six bedrooms and four bathrooms on two levels of “elegant tropical living”.

Almost half the upper level is devoted to an open-plan kitchen, living and dining area, opening to full-length front and rear verandahs with mountain views.

The lower level is almost a separate home, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

“A lot of people comment to me they could never renovate their own home to be of a similar standard,” Mr Brandon said.

“Another thing buyers are telling me is it offers the best views they have ever seen.

“It’s in a great location and very attractive with its colonial heritage, full nose verandas and street appeal.

“It’s also versatile, with many living options for a large family, extended family, or a family that has people coming and staying on occasions.

“There is a lot on offer; it’s a big house and I am certain it will sell.”

He said interest in the market had quadrupled in the last 12 months, with up to 20 groups of buyers attending first inspections for homes.

He said the rental market was also very tight, with a 0.5 per cent vacancy rate and only three properties available through their agency on Friday.

“We look after 1200 rental properties and a week ago none were vacant,” he said.

“There are more people living in town and a lot of jobs happening, including roadworks and the prison upgrade.

“A lot of employers and small business owners I know are looking for people to help out, everyone seems busy.

“There is good activity in the market at the moment.”

