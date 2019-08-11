$1m lotto win comes from newsagency ‘on a streak’

MILLIONAIRES: A Coast couple has one division one in Saturday’s Gold Lotto.

A COAST couple say their lives were changed this morning when they woke to the news they were millionaires.

Regular customers of Wurtulla News, the middle-aged pair purchased their division one winning Lotto last night and now have $1,017,643 to their name.

Wurtulla News owner Wade Broderick said the couple, who wish to remain anonymous, had been staring at their Lotto ticket all night questioning whether they had really won.

"It was a pleasure to confirm that news with them this morning at the store and they were overcome with emotion," Mr Broderick said.

"They said it was life-changing and they are looking forward to the future.

"They also spoke about helping out their family."

Mr Broderick said the newsagency sold a division two ticket last week with another customer taking home about $10,000.

"We're on a winning streak," he said.