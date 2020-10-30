$1m overhaul set to boost Rocky’s growing service hub

Works will soon commence at Kawana's Coxon Group site.

ROCKHAMPTON’S Coxons Group are eager to expand on its Kawana site as it continues to strengthen its reputation as the region’s leading service hub.

The cooling solutions supplier on Thursday revealed it would soon inject more than $1 million into the site in a major facility overhaul.

Works will include a brand new 400sqm washdown and strip bay, with additional engineering and fabrication facilities to boot.

A future sandblast, painting and storage facility will also be constructed on a nearby adjacent block.

While plans are undergoing approval, it was expected the works would be complete by mid-2021.

Coxons Group leadership team members Mark Ostwald (national sales manager, Brad Shaw (interim CEO), Joel Heazlewood (managing director), Cameron Heazlewood (Rockhampton branch manager), and Geoff Gal (group HSEQ manager).

Coxons Group managing director Joel Heazlewood said the move reflected confidence in the ever-growing region – and its continued servicing to both the Bowen Basin and Galilee Basin.

The group regularly supplies, repairs and overhauls radiators and cooling components for transport, rail, power generation and other industry sectors.

“Local projects like the Rockhampton Ring Road will put Coxons Group in an ideal location to access major transport routes,” he said.

The latest project coincides with the development of the company’s new headquarters, set to open in Brisbane later this year.

An artist impression of Coxon Group's new Brisbane headquarters.

Mr Heazlewood said the development would improve the company’s ability to provide quality service to major clients.

“Not only will our Brisbane office give our sales team a central point to co-ordinate strategic efforts, it will also provide our logistics team with a centralised storage location for parts – including our successful exchange unit program,” he said.

“In the very near future, we will house our own design and drafting team in the Brisbane office, as well as planning, safety and administration functions.”

The family-owned business also has facilities in Townsville and Newcastle.