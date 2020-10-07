Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Rockhampton Regional Council Councillor Tony Williams.
Rockhampton Regional Council Councillor Tony Williams.
Council News

$1m road upgrades completed in Kabra

Timothy Cox
7th Oct 2020 7:15 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council has completed nearly $1 million of upgrades to Boongary Road, Kabra.

The upgrades included widening the intersection at Kabra Road and Boongary Road and adding dedicated turning lanes.

Improved street lighting is to be installed in coming weeks.

The council’s Infrastructure Portfolio spokesman Councillor Tony Williams said the project was a much-needed improvement.

“The previous intersection was too narrow for heavy vehicles to turn safely so the upgrade is a welcome change that will mean they can now travel through with ease,” Cr Williams said.

“This intersection is one of the access points for the Gracemere Industrial Estate, which is only increasing with truck traffic, therefore it was important that this section of road was widened to accommodate this growing area.

“Widening the intersection means it is now much safer for both heavy vehicle operators and the community.”

Divisional Councillor Cherie Rutherford said: “Council wanted to provide better access to the industrial estate for the increased heavy vehicles, and we believe this improvement to the Boongary Road intersection will greatly assist with this.

“Road safety is such an important element of community safety, so I am extremely pleased to see this improvement for the Kabra, Mount Morgan and Gracemere communities.”

roadwords rockhampton regional council
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Senator’s concerns about ‘disappointing’ budget for CQ

        Premium Content Senator’s concerns about ‘disappointing’ budget for CQ

        Politics Senator Murray Watt said there was not much of substance to the budget, especially when it came to the rate of unemployment.

        • 7th Oct 2020 6:35 PM
        BREAKING: Rocky lawyer found guilty of official corruption

        Premium Content BREAKING: Rocky lawyer found guilty of official corruption

        News The court heard the solicitor of 34 years would likely be “struck off”, spelling...

        Why Wandal is the hottest place to be in business right now

        Premium Content Why Wandal is the hottest place to be in business right now

        Property The precinct only has one remaining shopfront available for rent now.

        $10m+ allocated for council roadworks across CQ

        Premium Content $10m+ allocated for council roadworks across CQ

        Council News Through the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program, local governments in...