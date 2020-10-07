$1m road upgrades completed in Kabra

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council has completed nearly $1 million of upgrades to Boongary Road, Kabra.

The upgrades included widening the intersection at Kabra Road and Boongary Road and adding dedicated turning lanes.

Improved street lighting is to be installed in coming weeks.

The council’s Infrastructure Portfolio spokesman Councillor Tony Williams said the project was a much-needed improvement.

“The previous intersection was too narrow for heavy vehicles to turn safely so the upgrade is a welcome change that will mean they can now travel through with ease,” Cr Williams said.

“This intersection is one of the access points for the Gracemere Industrial Estate, which is only increasing with truck traffic, therefore it was important that this section of road was widened to accommodate this growing area.

“Widening the intersection means it is now much safer for both heavy vehicle operators and the community.”

Divisional Councillor Cherie Rutherford said: “Council wanted to provide better access to the industrial estate for the increased heavy vehicles, and we believe this improvement to the Boongary Road intersection will greatly assist with this.

“Road safety is such an important element of community safety, so I am extremely pleased to see this improvement for the Kabra, Mount Morgan and Gracemere communities.”