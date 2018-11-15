$2B funding to improve lending to CQ's small businesses

SMALL business owners like Rockhampton's Artisan Gluten Free Bakery owner Simone Lawrie have been given fresh incentive to grow their business.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry popped in to see Ms Lawrie to explain to her how the Federal Government's newly unveiled $2 billion plan, called Australian Business Growth Fund, would make it easier and cheaper to raise credit.

Ms Landry recognised that it was often difficult for small businesses to obtain finance on a secured basis and also for additional funding once they had secured funding - especially in light of the clampdown on lending practices as a consequence of the Royal Commission into the Banking sector.

"Even when small businesses can access finance, funding costs are higher than they need to be," Ms Landry said.

"To overcome this and ensure that small businesses are able to fulfil their potential and keep driving our economy and creating jobs, the Australian Business Securitisation Fund will invest up to $2 billion in the securitisation market, providing significant additional funding to smaller banks and non-bank lenders to on-lend to small businesses on more competitive terms.

"With more than three million small businesses employing around seven million Australians, enhancing small business' access to funding is a vital part of our Government's plan for a stronger economy."

Ms Lawrie welcomed the possibilities created by the Government's plan to boost small businesses.

"Every day you come up with new ideas and sometimes you just need that bit of extra money to get the idea off the ground," Ms Lawrie said.

The finer details of the plan are yet to be revealed but the Government was expected to fast-track the plan, hosting a meeting of key stakeholders in Canberra during the next sitting period with hopes to release draft legislation before the end of this year.

If the law passes Parliament, the fund could be running by the first half of 2019.

Labor's treasury spokesman Chris Bowen said he was open minded about supporting the concept provided it didn't expose the Commonwealth to undue risk but he said he would like to see more detail.