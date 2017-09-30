2 mega new stores for Stockland Rockhampton

The new Mega Bargain and Variety store which opened in Stockland Rockhampton.

The new Mega Bargain and Variety store which opened in Stockland Rockhampton. Shayla Bulloch

SPECIALITY stores continue to pop up around Stockland Rockhampton as the latest mega bargain store opens its doors.

Mega Bargains and Variety announced its opening on social media yesterday adding to the list of new retailers calling Stockland home.

The massive store boasts an array of cheap goodies in the old Cosmetics Plus shop.

Australian make-up brand Napolen Perdis also opened it's glamorous doors yesterday after an anticipated arrival.

Andrew Provan, Centre Manager at Stockland Rockhampton said it was fantastic to see so many great brands opening their doors In Rockhampton.

"We're continuing to enhance our centre to offer the very best retail offering coupled with the best in store designs for our customers,” he said.

Earlier this week, Stockland also announced the opening date for global fashion retailer, H&M, along with other icon brands such as MIMCO and Peter Alexander.

Mr Provan said the new stores were a great addition to the already strong fashion offering at Stockland Rockhampton and follows a long list of exciting new retail arrivals.

"We look forward to continuing to draw the biggest and best brands to Stockland Rockhampton with to maintain our lead as the number one shopping destination in the region."

Earlier this year Stockland lodged plans for a $45m extension of Stockland Rockhampton Shopping Centre to form an integrated Entertainment and Leisure Precinct.

If approved, the redevelopment will see Stockland expand the adjacent cinema complex adding 11 new food and speciality retailers and 15 new car parking spaces taking the total to over 2,800.