Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An aerial image of the Oak Tree Retirement Village.
An aerial image of the Oak Tree Retirement Village. Allan Reinikka ROK160518aoaktree
News

$2 Million spent on CQ aged care facility

Sean Fox
by
17th May 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ROCKHAMPTON'S retirement care facilities have expanded to meet a growing need in the region.

A recent report stated from May 2022, employment in the Health Care and Social Assistance sector "will grow by an additional 4400 jobs on top of the 15,100 existing jobs in Central Queensland”.

Oak Tree Retirement Village is among that growth industry, with its latest construction project injecting millions into the region.

According to the 2016 Census, there were a total of 6066 people employed within the Health Care and Social Assistance sector in Rockhampton and Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) show people aged 65 years and older made up over 15% of Rockhampton's population.

This percentage has continued to increase.

Likewise, the data shows the percentage of people in Rockhampton aged 75 to 84 years increased from 4.5 per cent in 2012 to 4.7 per cent in 2015.

It's this increase which is driving the demand for more living options, including Oak Tree Retirement Village.

The business continues to expand, with a second stage under construction at its fourth village in the region.

There are two villages in Rockhampton and two in Yeppoon.

Yesterday, residents of the complex in Norman Gardens joined a tour of the second stage of construction, which began in August.

Project officer Morgan Petersen said stage two consists of four residential villas (which are under construction), the village centre, pool and a bowling green.

Residents have lived at the village for about 18 months, and have waited since then for the shared community facilities to be built.

Oak Tree Retirement Village has invested $19 million into its entire development, and $2 million to stage two alone.

Eight villas have been completed, and four are under construction. The landscaping is yet to be completed.

There were 40 construction workers employed on stage two.

aged care oak tree retirement village tmbcommunity
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Family overwhelmed as $25K is raised for their brave boy

    Family overwhelmed as $25K is raised for their brave boy

    Sport Community digs deep to help young Kye Funch in his battle against brain cancer

    • 17th May 2018 12:01 AM
    LIKE A DRUM: Aussie music heavyweight on his way to CQ

    LIKE A DRUM: Aussie music heavyweight on his way to CQ

    Music Guy Sebastian brings his Then & Now Tour to CQ

    • 17th May 2018 12:01 AM
    Young man's history of anger management issues

    premium_icon Young man's history of anger management issues

    Crime Court hears childhood that would lead to few other possibilities.

    • 17th May 2018 12:01 AM
    Qld Govt commits to Rocky's $31.5M art gallery dream

    premium_icon Qld Govt commits to Rocky's $31.5M art gallery dream

    Council News Premier: CQ has 'some of the greatest collections of Australian art'

    • 17th May 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners