Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hail Creek mine underpaid 20 workers for two years.
Hail Creek mine underpaid 20 workers for two years.
News

20 CQ miners underpaid for years

Geoff Egan
by
24th Feb 2018 6:10 AM | Updated: 2:21 PM

A RIO TINTO-run mine underpaid 20 workers for more than two years, a court has found.

In September 2015 Rio Tinto's Hail Creek mine reduced shift lengths from 12.5 hours to 12 hours for 20 operators and maintainers.

This meant the worker's weekly rostered shift dropped below 47.75 hours per week, which the company said reduced the "roster allowance" payments they were entitled under their contracts.

Roster allowance payments were designed to make up for working over the mine's 24-hour, seven day a week operation.

But the CFMEU took the mine to court and claimed the reduction in pay breached their worker's contracts. The union argued the agreement stated rostered hours were "indicative" and employees were expected to work for as long as needed.

The CMFEU said this meant some workers had been underpaid $4500 and others $4200 every year since late 2015.

Federal Court Justice Darryl Rangiah on Friday found the mine's argument the 20 workers no longer worked the prescribed 45.75 hours per week was correct, but this did not mean the roster allowance could be reduced.

"The reduction of the shift lengths by 30 minutes must have resulted in a reduction in the indicative number of hours per week to something below 45.75. That is the premise of the employer's case," he said.

But Justice Rangiah said as the contract said employees were expected to work "hours that are reasonably necessary to perform their role".

"While the roster allowance has been reduced by $4500 per annum for one group of affected employees and by $4200 per annum for another, they may still be required to work the same hours as before.

"In my opinion, a reduction of the rostered hours to 42.5 hours per week is not substantial enough to conclude that the rosters do not meet the description of an 'indicative 45.75-hour week'."

Justice Rangiah said the workers could end up doing the same amount of work and be paid thousands less for it. But he said there was "no suggestion" Hail Creek had orchestrated a "deliberate strategy" to have workers do the same work for less money.

He said the underpayment breached the Fair Work Act.

Hail Creek and the union will submit to the court what penalty, compensation and relief should be paid. -NewsRegional

editors picks hail creek miners mining rio tinto underpaid
The Sunshine Coast Daily
LET IT FALL: Rain to stick around CQ until next week

LET IT FALL: Rain to stick around CQ until next week

News Almost 40mm has been recorded at the Rockhampton Airport since Wednesday

Damaged Rocky bridges to undergo repairs next week

Damaged Rocky bridges to undergo repairs next week

News Detours in place and emergency vehicle access will be maintained

Ute rollover at Gracemere, vehicle believed to be totalled

Ute rollover at Gracemere, vehicle believed to be totalled

News Emergency services are on route to the scene

Rocky business expands services following a growth period

Rocky business expands services following a growth period

News Expansion indicates confidence in the future of CQ's economy

Local Partners