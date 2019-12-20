$20 knock-off of $1k item that's flying off shelves

Shoppers are snapping up a budget item from Aussie retailer Cotton On because it looks just like a designer brand but it’s $950 cheaper.

Aussie shoppers with an eye for style are going wild for a pair of $20 slides that look almost identical to those by a designer brand.

The sandals causing a frenzy are from budget brand Cotton On, and those who adore them have compared the budget slide to those by luxury label Hermes.

The Oran slide by the French design house, loved by A-list celebrities for its effortless elegance, is available for $970.

While Cotton On's Everyday Cypress slide is being praised for being a perfect dupe, fans have also delighted in the affordable sandal coming with "leg-lengthening abilities".

Australian fashion blogger Tina Abeysekara recently paired her $20 slides with white linen shorts and a leopard-print blouse for a chic and on-trend summer look. Picture: Instagram/trashtotreasured

The Hermes slides are the ultimate summer shoe; however, their $970 price tag might be tricky to justify. Picture: Supplied

According to Tina Abeysekara, the Australian fashion blogger who is known by her 95,000 fans for stylish budget looks, the $20 dupes are a summer "must-have".

She recently shared snaps of herself to Instagram that showed how she paired the sandals with linen shorts and a leopard-print blouse for an easy on-trend look.

Tina captioned her post: "Quickest way to lengthen legs? Skin toned shoes! Found my near perfect match at @cottonon for $20. So comfy that I have them in white too."

Social media influencer Charnie Reeves teamed her $20 slides with a sweet layered mini dress. Picture: Instagram/charniereeves

The $20 version of the sandals has also recently been spotted on the feet of some of Australia's coolest street-style stars.

Fashion-forward influencer Bianca Wong, known to fans as From Bianca, also took to Instagram recently to share a snap of herself sporting a pair of the slides in beige.

She teamed the shoes with a strappy black top, mini skirt and round Ray Ban sunglasses - a bright pedi gave the look just the right amount of "cool girl" edge.

Another fashion star, Charnie Reeves, was also seen wearing the slides. She teamed the shoes with an all-black ensemble that her Instagram fans adored.

"Loving this whole outfit," said one commenter, while another enthusiastically added: "I love this so much!"

Influencer Sarah Johnson recently shared this snap to Instagram, revealing she had bought the slides in black. Picture: Instagram/e.s.j.a.y

The Everyday Cypress slide is available in Rubi stores as well as Cotton On Megastores.

Shoppers can find the sandals in beige, white and black in sizes ranging from 35-42.

While the shoes are the latest item to send shoppers wild, bargain hunters also recently lost it over a stunning leopard-print bikini - with a hidden feature - on offer by Kmart.

The retailer recently released a pair of $12 swimmers that feature snug high-waisted bottoms designed to flatter all figures, regardless of size.

A $12 leopard print two-piece from Kmart is being praised by women for its ability to flatter all sizes. Picture: The Kmart Lovers

On Instagram, women have been sharing selfies of themselves wearing the gorgeous two-piece - which costs $24 for both the bra and bottoms - calling it "fabulous" and "awesome".

Dedicated fan page of the budget retailer, The Kmart Lover, shared an adorable snap of a fan in the bikini beaming confidently for the camera as she posed in her cozzie.

"Love these," one person commented.

"Holy heck they look awesome on you," another said.