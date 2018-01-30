20 hits in 3 mins in Macca's fist fight between 'mature' men

CCTV footage showed one man threw 20 punches and kicks within three minutes during a fight in a McDonald's carpark at 10.30 on a Monday morning, with small children standing nearby.

Darren Steven Burnell, 38, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 22 to one count of public nuisance.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said police were called to the southside McDonald's at 10.30am on January 8 to deal with two men fighting in the carpark and causing fear to others.

He said police located Burnell at the scene with a bloody mouth and distressed.

Burnell told police he was there to assist with his de facto's children custody exchange with the other man involved in the fight.

Mr Fox said Burnell told police he walked over to the other man and said, "let's end this here. Water under the bridge”.

The other man then spat in Burnell's face and Burnell retaliated by punching him in the face twice and there was a fight.

"CCTV shows the fight went for three minutes, there was over 20 punches and kicks,” he said.

Defence lawyer Joanne Madden said the comment 'let's end it here' was meant as 'let's stop the fighting right here, right now'.

He was fined $1000 and a conviction was recorded.