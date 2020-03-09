Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are investigating a brawl at Mullumbimby.
Police are investigating a brawl at Mullumbimby.
Crime

20 men involved in violent brawl

9th Mar 2020 6:24 AM

POLICE are hunting for 15 to 20 men who were involved in a violent brawl in Mullumbimby on Friday night.

About 8.45pm, a fight broke out on the corner of Burringbar and Dalley Sts.

Investigations reveal a man was assaulted because he tried to break up the brawl.

"The victim states there were four unknown males aged between 18 to 25 years who had assaulted him," police explained in a statement.

"The victim alleges he was pushed, punched in the mouth and knocked to the ground, before the males then kicked into the victim's head.

"The victim tried to cover his face from being hit.

"He sustained bruising to his mouth, his nose, under his right arm and stated he had a sore head.

"Police searched the area and did not locate any males fitting the description."

Police are investigating the incident and request that if anyone has any information regarding the assault to please contact Mullumbimby Police. 

More Stories

Show More
brawl crime editors picks northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Keeping her family in focus: Jayne Cho’s photo adventures

        premium_icon Keeping her family in focus: Jayne Cho’s photo adventures

        News From Central Queensland to South Korea and back again, Jayne’s got to get her photo fix

        • 9th Mar 2020 7:00 AM
        MORNING REWIND: Catch up on the biggest stories of the week

        MORNING REWIND: Catch up on the biggest stories of the week

        News The biggest stories from the week that was.

        • 9th Mar 2020 6:36 AM
        Man punches police officer at Yeppoon

        premium_icon Man punches police officer at Yeppoon

        News A YEPPOON man who punched a police officer in the shoulder before pushing him over...

        Caught on camera: Yeppoon graffiti vandals pay the price

        premium_icon Caught on camera: Yeppoon graffiti vandals pay the price

        News A SPRAY-PAINT attack on a Yeppoon feature went badly wrong for two vandals as...