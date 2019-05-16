20+ QUESTIONS: How Duncan Scott responded

Name: Duncan Scott

Age: 49

Suburb: Wowan

What is your professional background?

Farmer/Forest Ranger which I had to resign from to stand as a candidate.

What do you think are the biggest issues facing the region? And, what would you do to address these issues?

On average were getting too fat and lazy. Lead by example, still playing A grade rugby at my age.

What made you interested in politics?

When 90% plus of the population did not want amalgamation and still it was forced on us.

What makes you the right candidate for the region?

Life experience, and willing to listen which is half the battle.

What should be done to ensure Queensland has reliable, affordable electricity?

Work on renewables energy first on farms and remote communities, where there is space and the infrastructure costs are the greatest.

Then progress to the more populated areas, keeping coal power stations as a backup.

What do you think Canberra doesn't understand about the Flynn electorate?

Our distance, and we have life experience up here.

Do you think Adani's Carmichael Mine should go ahead?

Like everyone else, don't know all the details, only what you hear in the media.

Maybe as a series of smaller mines.

What will you do to create jobs for the region, with or without Adani's mine?

Maybe as a series of smaller mines. All farmers need more staff, but cant afford mines wages.

What will you do to make a strong economy within the region and the state?

Promote small primary and manufacturing industries. Build up what we have lost to the multi-nationals.

How can we increase tourism in the region?

As more and more city dwellers have no idea where their food etc comes from, more farm bed and breakfasts or similar.

Gladstone's resources sector provides a large amount of royalties to the state and federal governments. How will you ensure that money is returned to the region?

Above my pay bracket as an independent, but I can bug the appropriate person as well as anyone.

What should be done to address climate change, and protect the Great Barrier Reef?

Just be practical. Reduce waste and unnecessary items.

Will emissions reduction targets affect the long-term viability of BSL and other energy-intensive businesses within the region? Why/Why not?

Like everyone else, don't know all the details, only what you hear in the media.

The Observer's recent FutureCQ event revealed community leaders want to see investment to create better sporting facilities. What would you do to facilitate this?

After 34 years playing senior rugby, yes I think sports in general is great way to get fit and loss weight.

Find out the person who can tick the box.

Demographer Bernard Salt's analysis of ABS population data found an increase in youth leaving the region. What can the Federal Government do to encourage youth to stay, or encourage others to move to the Gladstone region?

Promote the advantages of working on a farm. All farmers need more staff, but can't pay mine rates.

Mr Salt's analysis also found there will be an increase in seniors living in Gladstone. What can the Federal Government do to ensure Gladstone has the facilities an ageing population requires?

Looking after the elderly is family matter too. They are our love ones.

Government should assist in keeping the elderly as independent as possible but not be left to do it all.

What will you do to provide the region with more health services?

Reduce waste. Better utilize their funding. So much goes into paper shuffling and not into on the ground services.

Let the rural services keep the practical clinics.

What do you plan to do about the ice problem in Central Queensland?

Make sure our kids understand, it only take one test/experiment and you are gone.

Keep drilling this in until they understand. Bring people who have been effected to talk at the schools.

Same as alcohol. It is better than losing them.

What should be done to make regional airfares more affordable, and to encourage airlines to add new flight routes to regional airports?

Like my feet on the ground, so I will have to ask more questions on this.

What is the most common misconception about you?

That all Federal candidates are the same. Thinking of only one person. I have stood in five federal elections as an independent because I care. Like in an army section, we are only as strong as our weakest member. Make them stronger and we will be a better section. Same for our community.

Do you support the construction of a new coal-fired power station in CQ? Why?

I have worked at the Stanwell power station during shutdown. They are bloody big and expensive.

I still feel that by having Federal money to help install solar to rural properties and small communities first, where there is space and reducing where the largest infrastructure cost are. Then progress to the bigger communities.

We do not require another power station.

How would you make housing more accessible for first home buyers.

Feel that rent is dead money, especially if home loan repayments would be less then what people is paying in rent.

Restrict the number of investment houses, overseas buyers can have.

Don't think increasing first home owner grants do much, but increase house prices.

How would you tackle high fuel prices in CQ?

We are getting payback for not supporting small independent Service Stations.

The retail fuel markup is the highest on record. We could always relax laws and costs, to start up new independent Service Stations, but we would have to support them.

How could we better utilise public transport in CQ?

Public transport will always struggle to be viable because of our smaller population and the distances involved in Flynn.

Batteries will have to improve, for electric vehicle to be viable.

What should we do to support scientific research and increase innovation?

Australians have always been resourceful. Stop big business buying out important patents. For example the DPI put lot of research into buffalo fly traps, to kill buffalo fly on cattle without chemicals. The big chemical companies bought out the patent, stop making parts, and we had to go back to buying their chemicals to kill buffalo fly.

DECENTRALISATION: Do you support shifting a government department or military base to CQ? How would you make it happen?

Having worked in the defence force and Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries. Both could be accommodated more in CQ.

The billions of dollars the Singaporean Army was investing into Shoalwater Bay, none of it was coming back to the local army reserve depots of Rockhampton, Gladstone, and Biloela. Having come from these departments, I have a fair idea where decisions are made and who to approach.

SMALL BUSINESS: What plans do you have to better support small business?

Local small business should get first choice at government projects such as the Calliope State High School that we all fought so hard for. Keep in the public eye, how much small business give back to the community compared to the multinationals. What ever big business can do, small business can do just as well, if supported.

What is your approach towards taxation? Where would you cut or impose taxes?

We need to reduce our fixed cost of living.

I feel if it is compulsory such as a driver licence, gun licence or car rego, then it should be free, other wise it is just another tax.

It is wrong that if you are having finical difficulties such as drought, divorce etc that you have to go without these essentials.