20 Roma drug/drink drivers named and shamed

CAUGHT: These are 20 of Roma’s drug and drink drivers that have gone through the court system in the last year.

CAUGHT: These are 20 of Roma’s drug and drink drivers that have gone through the court system in the last year.

The Western Star and Queensland Police Service are joining forces to tackle the scourge of drink/drug driving.

We have devised a list of the drink/drug drivers that have gone through the Roma court system over the last year, but starting next month we will be reporting every name who is found guilty in court of drug or drink driving.

This monthly list of shame will act as a deterrent, if you don’t want everyone to know you have put the lives of other motorists at severe risk through irresponsible behaviour, then simply don’t drink or drug drive.

If you would like to read the full story, please click on the name.

William Taylor was caught drug driving on November 23.

Taylor was disqualified from driving for four months, fined $500, and a conviction was recorded.



Michael James Ries was caught drug driving on October 16 and 25.

Ries’ licence was suspended for two periods of six months.



Michael Woodwardwas breathalysed on November 16 and returned a reading of .150.

Woodward was convicted, fined $800 and disqualified from driving for seven more months.



Melissa Janet Kermond was caught driving with meth in her system on August 29.

Judge Everson activated six months of the suspension from a previous court date, with an immediate parole release date to get rehabilitation.





Matthew Colin Higginswas breathalysed on November 9 and returned a blood-alcohol reading of 0.226, and found to be unlicensed.

He was convicted, fined $1,800 and disqualified from driving for 15 months for the driving under the influence and a further three months for driving unlicensed.

Mwaba Precious Chilolo returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.218 on May 10.

She was disqualified from driving 12 months and fined $1500.

Allison Taj Frederiksen returned a blood-alcohol reading of 0.278 on March 20.

Magistrate Blanch sentenced Frederiksen to a disqualified licence for 18 months.

Thomas Patch was breathalysed on August 11, where he blew 0.068.

Magistrate Cridland fined Patch $500 and disqualified him from driving for three months.

Anthony Madigan was caught drug driving on July 12.

He was sentenced to a mandatory reporting to a correctional services officer for 24 months, with a conviction recorded.

Lance Matthew Perrinreturned a blood alcohol reading of 0.222 on August 28.

He was fined $1300 and disqualified from driving for 15 months.

Darby Frederick Matthew Perrin returned a reading of 0.164 on August 4.

Magistrate Blanch fined him $1000 and disqualified him from driving for eight months.

Kenny Steven Thurlow was caught drug driving on February 12 and April 29.

Magistrate Blanch convicted Thurlow and disqualified him from driving for nine months for both charges.

Christopher Lincoln Ganterwas breathalysed on May 3 and returned a reading of 0.192.

He was disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Brett Anthony Wilson was caught drug driving on January 1, 2019.

Magistrate Roger Stark fined Wilson $1350 and disqualified him from driving for eight months.

Mitchell Lawerance Rulereturned a reading of 0.119. Not even two hours later, he drove again and returned a second reading of 0.117.

Magistrate Stark sentenced Rule and disqualified his licence for two years and eight months with a probation period of 15 months.

Glenn John Wilsonreturned a reading of 0.224 on March 30.

He was fined $1300 and disqualified from driving for a year.

Keith Wightman returned a reading of 0.216 on April 13.

Magistrate Blanch convicted Wightman, fined him $1500 and disqualified his licence for 18 months.

Hannah Mary Herbener was caught drug driving on August 26.

She was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Bradley Dentonwas caught drug driving in July.

He was fined $900 and sentenced to five months of imprisonment, with immediate parole.

Brendan William Francis was caught on two counts of drug driving in 2018.

Justice Martin Burns sentenced Francis to six years jail but declared 333 days pre-sentence custody as time served under the sentence and ordered he be eligible to apply for release on parole as of May 29 this year.