Two crews are responding to the fires. Photo: File
News

20 spot fires break out between two CQ towns

Timothy Cox
25th May 2021 4:50 PM
Fire crews responded to 20 spot fires between Tieri and Capella on Tuesday afternoon.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman confirmed that four crews attended to the fires along Crinum Road and Yan Yan Road.

The first crew arrived at 2.45pm and police directed traffic.

Many of the fires were joining up along the side of the road.

By 4.20pm, one crew remained to dampen down fire near Capella.

Originally published as 20 spot fires break out between two CQ towns

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

