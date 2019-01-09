20 year history of dishonesty leaves woman in jail

A LONG history of dishonesty and a string of new charges means a 37-year-old Rockhampton woman will have to wait behind bars until Friday to hear her fate.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke wasn't convinced Shareen Underwood was attending counselling with a psychologist and asked for proof before sentencing her.

"Court orders over the last 20 years haven't deterred her," Mr Clarke said. "She's a mature woman ... with a criminal history of repeated dishonesty and she showed zero cooperation with police."

Underwood pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to five charges connected with dishonestly gaining accommodation at several Rockhampton motels in 2017.

Police prosecutor, Shayne Studdert revealed Underwood's pattern of booking motel rooms and leaving without paying, or promising to return the following day but failing to show up.

The pattern started at Korte's Resort in Parkhurst where she also failed to pay a cleaning bill when staff found a strong smell of cigarettes and tobacco in the room and cigarette ash in the sink.

Q Motel in Allenstown, Riverside Tourist Park, Archer Park Motel and Hampton Villa Motel were also victims.

On May 18, 2018, she was also charged after she dishonestly told staff at Malouf Pharmacy she had authorisation to access a friend's account, which she used to buy three bottles of perfume for $185.90.

Underwood later told police she was heavily under the influence of the drug ice at the time and couldn't recall the incident.

Defence lawyer, Scheryn Aspinall-Clarke, told the court Underwood had a violent upbringing at the hands of her father, who died late last year.

She said Underwood suffers from anxiety and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder as a result and at the time of her offending she was staying with her father, caring for him and using the motels to escape his violence.

Ms Aspinall-Clarke said her client was embarrassed for herself and her mother, who was present in court.

Mr Clarke wasn't convinced it was anxiety had caused Underwood to "pull the wool over these people's eyes".

He said her history of fraud dated back to 2000.

He asked for proof she was attending sessions with a psychologist and remanded her in custody until sentencing her on Friday.

Underwood was visibly distraught as she was lead from court via the dock, possibly facing a longer jail time.