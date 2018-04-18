20-year-old set to chop signature long locks next month

Amy Birch is known for her love of cattle and her long locks.

AMY Birch is known amongst Beef Australia goers not just for her family's dedication to the week-long festivities but also for her long, flowing hair.

However, on May 11, the 20-year-old will be chopping off her hair at the Droughtmaster site at Beef Australia 2018 for those affected by cancer.

The Central Queensland local has already raised more than half her $3000 fund-raising goal and is encouraging locals to come watch as her waist-length hair is chopped off at the event.

"Cancer is something that affects everyone, either directly or indirectly through someone they know,” she said.

"So come along to Beef Australia and support me in raising funds for cancer research and to provide vital services for Australians living with cancer.

"My family and I take our own cattle to beef week each year and those in the industry know me and my long hair.

"I've been dropping off money tins to local businesses for donations, been vocal on social media and I'll also be auctioning off some donated items at Beef Australia to raise funds.”

The funds raised by Ms Birch will support Cancer Council's Do It For Cancer campaign, which encourages Queenslanders to do whatever they can to help support those affected by cancer.

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Ms Chris McMillan encouraged the local community to support Ms Birch's fund-raising efforts.

"We rely on the generosity of fundraisers and donors to help continue our vital work here in the local community - and are thankful for people, like Amy, who do what they can to make a difference,” Ms McMillan said.

"Fund-raising events like this enable us to provide access to counselling and support groups, accommodation at our lodges for regional patients travelling for treatment, transport to treatment, and wigs and turbans free of charge to women who have lost their hair as result of cancer treatment.”

To donate to Ms Birch's Beef Australia chop, visit www.doitforcancer.com.au and search Amy Birch.