200 health jobs created in CQ ahead of NDIS influx

AnglicareCQ are seeking up to 200 workers to service the growing disability support sectora ahead of the NDIS rollout. Pictured are AnglicareCQ Biloela team members.

HUNDREDS of disability sector jobs will be created as AnglicareCQ braces for an influx of National Disability Insurance Scheme clients.

The disability support service is expanding its workforce as Australia's largest social reform since Medicare reaches regional Queensland.

Rockhampton was one of three locations selected for an early roll-out, which will increase the number of eligible NDIS clients from 2400 to 4900 once eligible participants transition from January 2018.

AnglicareCQ disability services coordinator Louise Millers said this 2500-client increase was a key driver for an expanded AnglicareCQ's workforce, which services Rockhampton, Gladstone, Blackwater, Emerald, Biloela, Barcaldine, Winton, Longreach and Moura.

Up to 200 jobs will be created for support workers, supervisors and managers, social workers and other important support positions such as counsellors and psychologists roles will be needed following changes to the way disability support is being delivered.

There are currently 1200 staff in the sector across CQ, but 3600 are required under the NDIS.

Ms Millers will head the organisation's NDIS delivery in Biloela, and said NDIS enquiries had spiked.

The scheme consolidates the eight state/territory funding scheme into one uniform national scheme, and provides eligible people with individualised funding based on their needs.

WATCH | Federal Government announces early NDIS rollout for Rocky

NDIS: Assistant Minister for Social Services and Disability Services, Jane Prentice talks about rolling out NDIS to Rockhampton.

AnglicareCQ's general manager Chinkie Van Rensburg said the not-for-profit organisation was looking for people of all ages with a love for people.

Working in the disability services sector could involve areas such as personal care, developing general living skills, transportation and community engagement.

Full training is provided in the team-based environment at AnglicareCQ, which takes a "person-centred approach" to the needs, wants and goals of participants.

For more visit anglicarecq.org.au/work-with-us/ or call 1300 769 814.

The NDIS reforms will see the disability sector:

Move away from eight separate State/Territory funding schemes to one uniform, national scheme.

Changing from block funding of disability service provider organisations by governments, to individualised funding for people with disabilities, based on individual needs assessments.

Ditching Australia's old welfare and charity model of disability funding, replacing it with a legislatively guaranteed "insurance" model whereby all Australians who meet the eligibility criteria are legally entitled to NDIS funding for all 'necessary and reasonable' supports.

For more information on when the NDIS is coming to your area, access and eligibility visit www.ndis.gov.au.