Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GIDDY UP: Bajool and District Pony Club. State championships will be held for the organisation later this month.
GIDDY UP: Bajool and District Pony Club. State championships will be held for the organisation later this month. Bajool and District Pony Club
News

200 horseriders to descend on Rockhampton for major event

vanessa jarrett
by
4th Sep 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FREE venue hire has been offered the local pony club association for their state championships to be held in Rockhampton in a few weeks.

Central Queensland Zone 27 Pony Club Inc are hosting the Pony Club Association of Queensland Jumping and Show Jumping state championships.

Zone 27 includes clubs from Marlborough, The Caves, Yeppoon and seven from the Rockhampton area.

The championships are held annually throughout the state, usually held in the in the southern part of the state.

Due to a change in timing of the event, and the request to make a championship event more accessible to riders throughout the state, Rockhampton was selected as the most suitable location.

200 competitors are expected over the four days from as far north as Mareeba, south to Southport and west to Roma.

600 visitors are expected to stay in local motels, purchase food, fuel, horse feed and other requirements.

The club did apply for sponsorship from council from for $11, 022, which would cover the hire of Rockhampton Showgrounds.

Councillors discussed at Tuesday's meeting it would be more appropriate to offer the club free venue in lieu of the money.

pony club pony club queensland show jumping state championships
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    'Expect the unexpected' pilots to be told at safety briefing

    premium_icon 'Expect the unexpected' pilots to be told at safety briefing

    News CASA to hold important aviation session in Rockhampton

    Why common painkillers are landing people in hospital

    premium_icon Why common painkillers are landing people in hospital

    News Why common painkillers are landing people in hospital

    Warning issued after new bushfire flares up at The Caves

    Warning issued after new bushfire flares up at The Caves

    Breaking Residents are advised to stay informed about this latest blaze.

    Mysterious white substance closes Highway

    premium_icon Mysterious white substance closes Highway

    News QFES scientist called to site to identify the liquid