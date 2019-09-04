200 horseriders to descend on Rockhampton for major event

GIDDY UP: Bajool and District Pony Club. State championships will be held for the organisation later this month.

FREE venue hire has been offered the local pony club association for their state championships to be held in Rockhampton in a few weeks.

Central Queensland Zone 27 Pony Club Inc are hosting the Pony Club Association of Queensland Jumping and Show Jumping state championships.

Zone 27 includes clubs from Marlborough, The Caves, Yeppoon and seven from the Rockhampton area.

The championships are held annually throughout the state, usually held in the in the southern part of the state.

Due to a change in timing of the event, and the request to make a championship event more accessible to riders throughout the state, Rockhampton was selected as the most suitable location.

200 competitors are expected over the four days from as far north as Mareeba, south to Southport and west to Roma.

600 visitors are expected to stay in local motels, purchase food, fuel, horse feed and other requirements.

The club did apply for sponsorship from council from for $11, 022, which would cover the hire of Rockhampton Showgrounds.

Councillors discussed at Tuesday's meeting it would be more appropriate to offer the club free venue in lieu of the money.